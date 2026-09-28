Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies were at odds when speaking to the media about a potential FIA penalty later this season.

The four-time world champion made changes to his power unit ahead of Saturday's race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after issues in qualifying, fitting a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger (TC), exhaust set (EXH) and power unit ancillary component (PU-ANC).

Verstappen took no punishment for these changes as they were within his FIA allowance, and went on to put the new parts to good use, scoring P2 and coming within 0.196 seconds of race winner George Russell.

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However, the new parts have now put him on the brink of punishment, with any further changes to his ICE, TC, EXH, ES or EXH set to see him hit with a grid penalty.

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2026 Power Unit Components - Max Verstappen Power Unit Element Verstappen Used FIA Allowance Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) 4 4 Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic (MGU-K) 3 3 Turbocharger (TC) 4 4 Energy Store (ES) 3 3 Control Electronics (CE) 3 3 Exhaust (EX) 4 4 sets Auxiliary Power Unit (PU-ANC) 5 6

Red Bull and Verstappen disagree over FIA penalty

The first time that a driver exceeds any one of their allowance on any of the above components, it results in a mandatory 10-place grid penalty from the FIA, with any subsequent changes being given a five-place grid drop.

If multiple components are changed at the same event, they apply cumulatively (see Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso taking a 50-place penalty between them in Baku).

Verstappen was asked about whether he expects to take a penalty in light of his changes in Baku, and was adamant that would be the case between now and the end of the season.

“Yeah, there definitely has to be a penalty at some point," he told the media.

Mekies: Verstappen penalty not yet clear

Verstappen's boss appeared to be at odds with his driver's take, though, arguing that it was not yet clear whether or not he would actually be taking one further down the line.

"It is not clear yet," explained Mekies, via GrandePremio.

"It will very much depend on our analysis of the issues we had with his engine, which we had to take off the car, and whether or not we can use that engine again.

"Based on that, we will see if we can make it to the end with his fourth engine."

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