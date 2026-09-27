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A composite image of Christian Horner in Ferrari attire and a Ferrari logo behind him

F1 News Today: Ferrari boss addresses Christian Horner speculation as champion calls for FIA ban

A composite image of Christian Horner in Ferrari attire and a Ferrari logo behind him — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Ferrari boss addresses Christian Horner speculation as champion calls for FIA ban

The latest F1 news in the aftermath of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur has addressed speculation surrounding Christian Horner after the former Red Bull boss suggested he'd return to the paddock to work in a 'dream' role with the Scuderia.

Horner's comments come at a time when Vasseur and his leadership of the team have been under massive scrutiny, with intra-team tension between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc providing an uncomfortable backdrop to a fading title bid.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix served as the latest reminder of just how far off Ferrari remain from being genuine championship challengers, with Mercedes having humiliated them in qualifying on Friday, and Leclerc and Hamilton coming home in P4 and P6 on Saturday.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris calls for FIA bans after Azerbaijan GP crash: 'Not driving that deserves to be in F1'

McLaren star Lando Norris has called for the FIA to start handing out race bans after an incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris' comments came after being wiped out of the race in Baku by Alpine star Franco Colapinto on the lap 36 restart, and he was certainly not best pleased with what went down.

Colapinto later received a penalty from the FIA, but Norris wants to see stronger action taken in the future when such incidents occur.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen confirms grid penalty coming after Baku breakage

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he will take an engine penalty before the end of the season.

The Dutchman took the last of a number of power unit parts within his season-long allocation at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, forced into the move by an issue with the engine during qualifying.

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Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari investigation after Azerbaijan Grand Prix flop

Lewis Hamilton has bemoaned the pace of his Ferrari at Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, calling for a review into his disappointing weekend.

The seven-time world champion could only qualify sixth on Friday despite Max Verstappen's engine issues and Kimi Antonelli's crash, and finished in the exact same spot in Saturday's race thanks to misfortune befalling both McLaren drivers.

As he intimated in both his radio communications and post-race interview, Hamilton felt that lack of pace keenly throughout the race, complaining of a lack of grip and failure to fire up his tyres on top of the team's customary lack of straight-line speed.

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Lewis Hamilton is once again looking for answers after a poor race in Azerbaijan
Lewis Hamilton is once again looking for answers after a poor race in Azerbaijan

FIA announce Franco Colapinto punishment after crash chaos at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed that Franco Colapinto has been handed a penalty for the next F1 race in Malaysia after causing a multi-car collision in Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It had been looking like a strong day for Alpine in Baku, with Pierre Gasly sitting in P7 and Colapinto in P10 when the safety car came in at the end of lap 35 following Alex Albon's crash, but disaster soon struck.

➡️ READ MORE

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