Fred Vasseur reveals Christian Horner frustration as Ferrari F1 crisis deepens
Fred Vasseur reveals Christian Horner frustration as Ferrari F1 crisis deepens
Horner's comments have ramped up the pressureMake us your Google favorite
Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur has broken his silence after Christian Horner suggested he'd return to the paddock to work in a 'dream' role with the Scuderia.
Horner's comments come at a time when Vasseur and his leadership of the team have been under massive scrutiny, with intra-team tension between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc providing an uncomfortable backdrop to a fading title bid.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix served as the latest reminder of just how far off Ferrari remain from being genuine championship challengers, with Mercedes having humiliated them in qualifying on Friday, and Leclerc and Hamilton coming home in P4 and P6 on Saturday.
Drivers' Championship leader Kimi Antonelli even managed to finish ahead of Hamilton in P5, despite the fact that he started the race all the way down in 16th position.
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Christian Horner open to Ferrari move
Horner has long been linked with an F1 return since his exit from Red Bull mid-season in 2025, but the 52-year-old doesn't just want to come back and be a team principal, he wants skin in the game and to own a part of the team.
However, he suggested this week that is something he would be willing to overlook to work at Ferrari.
“At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership,” Horner told The Times.
"Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream. And arguably it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”
Vasseur responds to the speculation
Naturally, Horner's comments were fresh on the media's minds when Vasseur spoke to them after another disappointing day in Baku, and the Ferrari boss expressed his frustration at even having to talk about the topic.
"Ah, we are not working in the perfect serenity," he told the media, including The Race.
"For me firstly, but for everybody in the team. For the media, for 50% of the questions [to be] about this, I think it's a bit of a frustrating situation."
Instead, Vasseur would much rather be talking about what is happening on the track.
"We are fighting for P2 in the championship, and at the end of the day, we are all speaking a lot about this, and even for the guys in the garage, to discuss about this, it's the best discussion that we can have."
'Mr Horner is looking for a job'
The Ferrari boss, though, says he is powerless to change the narrative.
"But it is what it is, it's not in my hands," he continued. Mr Horner is looking for a job - that everybody knows - everywhere.
"But what can I do? Just try to do my best to push the team, to rise them to be motivated, focus on what is better today.
"Each interview, 25 times a day, we are coming back to this."
Despite expressing a desire not to talk about Horner, Vasseur was then asked if he'd be open to working alongside the former Red Bull boss within the team, but he brushed off the suggestion.
"You have to ask my assistant," he said.
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