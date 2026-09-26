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Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop

Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA

Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop — Photo: © IMAGO

Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA

All set for lights out in Baku

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The grid is set for this afternoon's 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku with George Russell on pole for Mercedes.

The 28-year-old British star produced a blistering lap in Qualifying on Friday to blow his rivals out of the water in Baku.

Championship leader and team-mate Kimi Antonelli meanwhile will start way down in P16 after putting his Mercedes into the wall in Q2. So Antonelli's 81-point advantage in the Drivers' standings may shrink a little later today.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts P2 on the front row with Russell, but he was more than eight tenths of a second behind the dominant Mercedes star.

It was a miserable session for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who qualified P6 and P8 respectively.

There are amendments to the grid with penalties in play, notably for Williams star Carlos Sainz. He drops five places from P9 to P14 for failing to slow under yellow flags, spoiling what had been a much improved showing in his newly-upgraded car.

There is more misery meanwhile at Aston Martin, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso dropping a combined 50 places for changing power unit components. They will start P21 and P22 respectively.

Before Friday we already knew that Alonso would be penalised 25 places for taking a fifth engine, a fifth turbocharger and ninth Power Unit Ancillary Component (PU-ANC), and that Stroll would drop 20 places for taking on a sixth turbocharger, a seventh energy store, a sixth control electronics unit and an eighth PU-ANC.

Then on Friday Alonso was given an extra five-place drop for taking a new energy store.

Cadillac's Sergio Perez will start P20 after being handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri in Qualifying.

The Aston Martins start from the back in Baku.
The Aston Martins start from the back in Baku.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

F1 Starting Grid - 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The final starting grid, subject to final confirmation by the FIA, is as follows:

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid
Pos Driver Team
1 George Russell Mercedes
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren
4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull
5 Lando Norris McLaren
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
7 Pierre Gasly Alpine
8 Max Verstappen Red Bull
9 Franco Colapinto Alpine
10 Ollie Bearman Haas
11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
12 Alex Albon Williams
13 Esteban Ocon Haas
14 *Carlos Sainz Williams
15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls
16 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
20 **Sergio Perez Cadillac
21 ***Lance Stroll Aston Martin
22 ****Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

* Carlos Sainz drops 5 places for failing to slow for yellow flags in Qualifying.

** Sergio Perez drops 3 places for impeding Oscar Piastri in Qualifying.

*** Lance Stroll drops 20 places for taking power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.

**** Fernando Alonso drops 30 places for taking power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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