Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is not expecting to have to take an engine penalty later this season, despite currently being at the limit of all of his power unit components.

Given the length of a season, the FIA allows each driver to use a select number of each power unit component throughout a campaign without punishment.

This allowance varies by component, but when those limits are exceeded for the first time, a driver is given a mandatory 10-place grid penalty at the first event where each element is used. The second time this occurs, and from thereon out, it is a five-place grid drop, with multiple penalties at the same event applying in a cumulative manner.

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Several drivers, such as Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris, have already taken grid penalties this season for fitting components outside of their allowable limit, while Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are set to take a combined 50-place grid drop for several changes to their Honda power units in Baku this weekend.

At present, Hamilton is currently at the upper limit of all power unit components before any sort of grid punishment, but a retirement last time out in Madrid means his parts don't have quite as much wear as they would have done had he completed the race.

2026 Ferrari Power Unit Components – Lewis Hamilton Power Unit Element Hamilton Used FIA Allowance Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) 4 4 Turbocharger (TC) 4 4 Exhaust Systems (EX) 4 4 sets Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic (MGU-K) 3 3 Energy Store (ES) 3 3 Control Electronics (CE) 3 3 Auxiliary Power Unit (PU-ANC) 6 6

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Lewis Hamilton on 2026 FIA grid penalty

Hamilton has therefore revealed that the retirement in Spain could actually be a positive in the long run when speaking to the media ahead of this Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion says that he essentially gained a race by not completing all of the laps in Madrid, and as a result, doesn't expect to have to exceed his power unit components and take the consequential penalty later this year.

"I currently don't foresee that I have to take a penalty," Hamilton told the media in Baku, via RacingNews365.

"Given that obviously we didn't do the mileage on the last race, I gained a race."

The only factor that could change this, Hamilton says, is performance.

"But naturally, with engines, from new to when they've done several races, there is a difference in performance," he continued.

"So we will make that decision later on in the year."

F1 standings ahead of 2026 Azerbaijan GP

Hamilton enters the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sitting third in the 2026 drivers' standings and with his championship hopes all but over.

He currently trails Kimi Antonelli by 101 points ahead of lights out on Saturday, and now faces a mammoth task after his DNF in Madrid if he is to challenge the Italian this season.

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