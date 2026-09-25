Red Bull turn attention to F1 2027 title challenge after 'last significant package' in Baku
Red Bull turn attention to F1 2027 title challenge after 'last significant package' in Baku
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Red Bull chief Laurent Mekies has admitted that the upgrade package the team has brought to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will effectively be their last of the year.
The Frenchman's team are well out of the championship hunt this year, 273 points back in the constructors' standings (leaders Mercedes have more than doubled Red Bull's tally of 230), with lead driver Max Verstappen 147 points back from Kimi Antonelli in the chase for the drivers' title.
With nothing really left to fight for this year – too far off McLaren in points and pace to clamber up to third, and in a different galaxy to Racing Bulls behind them in fifth – Mekies confirmed that the team's focus is now on their 2027 car.
That relatively early shift in focus could benefit them next season, as other teams squabble over their 2026 positions, although technical director Pierre Wache admitted this weekend that he's not entirely confident that the team's issues can be solved before the 2027 season starts in [insert replacement venue for Bahrain Grand Prix here].
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Asked in Wednesday's FIA press conference whether this weekend's upgrades would be the last that the team brought, Mekies told the assembled media: "Yes, you’re right. It’s most probably our last significant package.
"We have switched a significant part of our resources, a very large majority of our resources, on next year’s car now. It doesn’t mean that we don’t look at this season. At first, we are still chasing our first win. That’s an important target for the team.
"And second, as you know, the regulations have only very little changes for next year and there are huge opportunities for us to continue to learn in the remaining races and to make sure we arrive as prepared as we can for next year. But in short, yes, it’s the last significant upgrade for this year."
On Verstappen's complaints that the car's performance seems to degrade as sessions or races go on, Wache said after practice on Thursday: "I'm not confident. Otherwise, I will stop working. You are never confident even more when you have this type of issue.
"It's every time a compromise in our business, you know, and you try to maximise the overall car weight, overall performance of the aero package, and you don't want to to destroy everything also to have that.
"But, you know, you are working on it, and we are trying to fix it because it's a massive issue. But to be confident that it would be a full fix, I am not."
READ MORE: Azerbaijan GP track safety fears delays qualifying session
PRACTICE RESULTS: Azerbaijan GP times and positions
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