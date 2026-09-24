F1 News Today: Leclerc admits blame in Lewis Hamilton battle as F1 star close to team exit

Charles Leclerc has admitted he sometimes went too far in his on-track battles with Ferrari F1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The Scuderia employing 'two number one drivers' has delivered almost inevitable consequences with acrimony about team orders and how the pair race together.

In recent races tension at Maranello has ramped up significantly - notably after the pair made contact in Turn 2 on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Article continues under video

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star on verge of team exit after startling admission

Esteban Ocon has admitted he is on the cusp of leaving F1 after admitting he has no deal in place to continue.

Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 with the now defunct Manor team and aside from one year as a Mercedes test driver in 2019 has been on the grid full-time ever since.

But the Frenchman's time in the sport could be coming to an end after he revealed that he did not have an F1 seat for 2027.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin 'approach made' for shock Charles Leclerc swoop from Ferrari

Aston Martin are reported to have made a move to sign for Charles Leclerc from Ferrari to replace one of their drivers.

However, the 28-year-old turned down the approach to instead sign a new deal at Maranello that will keep him at the Italian team until at least 2030.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 issue Liam Lawson statement

Red Bull have released a statement on New Zealand F1 star Liam Lawson following his three-race stint at the team in place of Isack Hadjar.

After the French star broke his wrist during the summer break while boxing, Lawson was promoted from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls to cover for the 21-year-old as Max Verstappen's team-mate.

Lawson didn't disappoint too, grabbing 14 points for the team following a seventh-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix and a sixth place at the most recent Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lawson replaced the injured Hadjar at Red Bull.

Red Bull announce Isack Hadjar contract extension and the F1 seats still open for 2027

Red Bull have completed their F1 driver lineup for 2027 by announcing a contract extension for Isack Hadjar.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who will return from a three-race injury layoff in Azerbaijan on Thursday, has enjoyed an impressive first campaign alongside Max Verstappen after his move up from Racing Bulls.

His reward for a consistent season, which now includes a streak of seven consecutive top-six finishes, is at least another year in the seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Related