Lewis Hamilton shares adorable photos of puppy Halo and Kim Kardashian London date
Lewis Hamilton shares adorable photos of puppy Halo and Kim Kardashian London date
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There may be tension at Ferrari right now, but Lewis Hamilton has found the perfect way to get away from all that - dates with girlfriend Kim Kardashian and time with their adorable puppy Halo.
The 41-year-old seven-time world champion is battling through trying times on track as his bid for a record eighth world title fades fast in 2026.
A few short races ago, Lewis was hot on the heels of young Italian Kimi Antonelli in the Drivers' standings, but now his hopes are all but over with the gap up to 101 points.
The resulting tension from that slump has been palpable, with Hamilton himself bemoaning Ferrari team strategy and the lack of defined rules of engagement for him and team-mate Charles Leclerc.
F1 HEADLINES: The Ferrari plan to replace Hamilton's boss as Domenicali pay revealed
Lewis, Kim K and puppy pix!
All those troubles were forgotten though as Lewis enjoyed some well-earned time off in the gap between the Spanish Grand Prix and this weekend's race in Azerbaijan.
The Ferrari star had a whirlwind schedule which saw him testing at Imola last Tuesday before meeting up with girlfriend Kim in Paris. He enjoyed dinner at the well-known Ferdi restaurant and took in a Celine Dion concert with the 45-year-old Skims founder.
Then Lewis and Kim moved on to London, where the couple enjoyed a cycling date in the city as they toured the sights on Lime bikes.
Hamilton shared pictures of his week off on his Instagram page (check them all out at the bottom of this article), with the images also including a new shot of the adorable Golden Retriever puppy he now shares with Kim. Fair to say that little Halo is growing up fast!
Lewis returns to the track in Azerbaijan this week with the on-track action starting 24 hours earlier than usual on Thursday. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place on Saturday (September 26) to avoid a clash with the country's Remembrance Day.
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