F1 News Today: The Ferrari plan to replace Hamilton's boss as Domenicali pay revealed

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is under massive scrutiny right now, but there is a problem with the team's 'plan B' if he were to exit his role, according to Italian journalist Giorgio Teruzzi.

It has been a very tough month for Ferrari, who have found themselves in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons since F1's return from the summer break.

When F1 action paused for the summer, Lewis Hamilton remained in the hunt for an eighth world championship and the most likely challenger to Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli. But not any more.

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F1 boss Stefano Domenicali's eye-watering pay package revealed in official accounts

F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali took home massive pay package in 2025.

The 61-year-old Italian has been in charge of the sport since 2021, and has overseen an era of massive growth - driven at least partly by the explosion of interest caused by hit Netflix show 'Drive to Survive'.

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Aston Martin rivals don't want to sign Fernando Alonso - F1 insider

Former F1 driver Marc Surer believes that Fernando Alonso will continue to race at Aston Martin next season, partly due to the fact that his options to drive elsewhere are limited.

With Max Verstappen having committed his long-term future to Red Bull last month, Alonso's next move is now the biggest unresolved piece of F1's 2026 silly season.

The two-time world champion turned 45 years old back in July and has been a very vocal critic of F1's current regulations, and his experience of them has no doubt been made even worse by Aston Martin's struggles.

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Max Verstappen makes decision on racing series switch despite success of father Jos

Red Bull F1 superstar Max Verstappen has ruled out making a switch to rally car racing despite the success of his father Jos.

Despite being a vocal critic of F1's current regulations, Max Verstappen has committed his future to the sport by signing a huge new deal with Red Bull last month. However, he has previously not been shy to take his talents elsewhere and try out different forms of racing.

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Red Bull announce driver change for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull have announced a driver change for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Isack Hadjar making his return from injury in Baku.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been out of action since missing the Dutch Grand Prix in August after sustaining a wrist injury during training.

Hadjar has been replaced alongside Max Verstappen by New Zealander Liam Lawson for the last three races, with Yuki Tsunoda replacing him at Racing Bulls.

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F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow

They've only gone and done it. F1 have decided to make races shorter to provide yet another reason to point and laugh at this sorry state of a sport.

If you are just catching up to this farce, F1 have decided to reduces grand prix races from 305km to 290km. On average this is about three laps lost per race, possibly only two at a track like Spa-Francorchamps.

Now you may be thinking 'big deal, it's only three laps - basically less than five minutes', but that's not the point. Think of how you buy that Mars bar and it isn't as big as it used to be but still costs the same. This is F1 doing shrinkflation.

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