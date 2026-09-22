Haas F1 decision to replace Esteban Ocon as driver 'almost done'

Haas is reportedly close to finalising its driver lineup for 2027 and it could be bad news for Esteban Ocon.

Haas are one of the final teams yet to have a confirmed lineup in place for next season, with a decision to be made on current stars Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon.

Bearman is a product of the Ferrari academy, a team Haas have a positive relationship with, and it is likely the 21-year-old British ace will be kept on by the American team for next term.

Article continues under video

His team-mate though is a bigger question. The 30-year-old has struggled against Bearman, recording just three points to his 18 and there were reports earlier in the year that he and team boss Ayao Komatsu had fallen out, albeit one denied by the latter.

F1 2027 GRID: Seven seats still open and one massive question mark

Rafael Camara could join Haas

Ocon, who made his F1 debut 10 years ago and has been with Haas since 2025, could still be looking at his final days as an F1 driver though according to reports.

Another Ferrari academy star in Rafael Camara has been heavily linked to the seat recently, and according to Auto Racer, the deal to replace the Frenchman is almost done.

GPFans has contacted Haas for comment.

The Brazilian is the current F3 champion and is second in the F2 championship this season, just seven points behind Red Bull talent Nikola Tsolov.

He has impressed Ferrari with his adaption to team procedures, including working with engineers and engaging with technical feedback.

Italian Leonardo Fornaroli was also high up on the Haas shortlist and had impressed the team, but team chief Gene Haas has reportedly made the push to land Camara.

Haas struggling in 2026

Haas's season has fallen away after a positive start recording 21 points from the first six races.

However, they have not scored a point in the following eight races, and along with Williams and the pointless Cadillac are the only team not to add to their points tally since Monaco, sitting seventh in the championship.

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'perfect man' to fix Ferrari as F1 star highlights Vasseur's 'big mistake'

READ MORE: Martin Brundle grid walks are an F1 institution, but it is time to retire them

Related