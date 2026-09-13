F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders and how the Spanish Grand Prix impacts title race
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders and how the Spanish Grand Prix impacts title race
The very latest F1 standings on Sunday September 13Make us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli has a commanding lead in the F1 standings as the title race moves on to the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix this afternoon (Sunday September 13).
Lights out at the brand new Madring circuit in Madrid is 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) and Antonelli has a terrific opportunity to extend his 66-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
The 20-year-old Antonelli will start from P2, just behind defending world champion and pole sitter Lando Norris, four places ahead of Russell in P6.
Lewis Hamilton's fading title bid threatens to fade yet further this afternoon after he could only qualify in P4 on Saturday, just ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Time to look at the full standings ahead of the big showdown at Madring this afternoon.
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Spanish Grand Prix times and positions at Madring
Latest Drivers' Standings
Antonelli is very much in command with neither Russell nor Hamilton currently looking able to put up much of a title challenge:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|267
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|201
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|191
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard
|171
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|155
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|127
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard
|116
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|71
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|51
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|29
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|21
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut
|10
|15
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi Revolut
|6
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|6
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|5
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|3
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Cadillac
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Mercedes are dominant in the team standings after Antonelli and Russell delivered that 1-2 at Monza last weekend:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|468
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|348
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|287
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|214
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|75
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|62
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|16
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|3
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend
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