Kimi Antonelli has a commanding lead in the F1 standings as the title race moves on to the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix this afternoon (Sunday September 13).

Lights out at the brand new Madring circuit in Madrid is 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) and Antonelli has a terrific opportunity to extend his 66-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

The 20-year-old Antonelli will start from P2, just behind defending world champion and pole sitter Lando Norris, four places ahead of Russell in P6.

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Lewis Hamilton's fading title bid threatens to fade yet further this afternoon after he could only qualify in P4 on Saturday, just ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Time to look at the full standings ahead of the big showdown at Madring this afternoon.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Spanish Grand Prix times and positions at Madring

Latest Drivers' Standings

Antonelli is very much in command with neither Russell nor Hamilton currently looking able to put up much of a title challenge:

Antonelli now leads the title race by 66 points.

Latest Constructors' Standings

Mercedes are dominant in the team standings after Antonelli and Russell delivered that 1-2 at Monza last weekend:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 468 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 348 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 287 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 214 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 75 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 62 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 16 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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