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Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Ferrari, Hungary, 2026

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders and how the Spanish Grand Prix impacts title race

Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Ferrari, Hungary, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders and how the Spanish Grand Prix impacts title race

The very latest F1 standings on Sunday September 13

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Kimi Antonelli has a commanding lead in the F1 standings as the title race moves on to the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix this afternoon (Sunday September 13).

Lights out at the brand new Madring circuit in Madrid is 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) and Antonelli has a terrific opportunity to extend his 66-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

The 20-year-old Antonelli will start from P2, just behind defending world champion and pole sitter Lando Norris, four places ahead of Russell in P6.

Lewis Hamilton's fading title bid threatens to fade yet further this afternoon after he could only qualify in P4 on Saturday, just ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Time to look at the full standings ahead of the big showdown at Madring this afternoon.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Spanish Grand Prix times and positions at Madring

Latest Drivers' Standings

Antonelli is very much in command with neither Russell nor Hamilton currently looking able to put up much of a title challenge:

2026 F1 Driver Standings
Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 267
2 George Russell Mercedes 201
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 191
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 171
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 155
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 127
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard 116
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 71
9 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 51
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 41
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 29
12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 21
13 Oliver Bearman Haas 18
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut 10
15 Nico Hülkenberg Audi Revolut 6
16 Carlos Sainz Williams 6
17 Alexander Albon Williams 5
18 Esteban Ocon Haas 3
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3
20 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
23 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0
Antonelli now leads the title race by 66 points.
Antonelli now leads the title race by 66 points.

Latest Constructors' Standings

Mercedes are dominant in the team standings after Antonelli and Russell delivered that 1-2 at Monza last weekend:

Pos Team Points
1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 468
2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 348
3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 287
4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 214
5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 75
6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 62
7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21
8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 16
9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11
10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3
11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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