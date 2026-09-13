FIA confirms penalty verdicts on Norris, Mercedes stars and more at F1 Spanish Grand Prix
FIA confirms penalty verdicts on Norris, Mercedes stars and more at F1 Spanish Grand Prix
Multiple key FIA rulings at the MadringMake us your Google favorite
The F1 Spanish Grand Prix grid is officially set for today's race at Madring, but it's a grid with a difference after the FIA announced down a slew of key verdicts and rulings after qualifying in the Spanish capital.
Pole sitter Lando Norris (McLaren), Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc and local hero Carlos Sainz (Williams) were all among the drivers investigated after a dramatic battle for pole on Saturday.
Norris will still start Sunday's race from pole position despite being penalised for speeding in the pit lane - his McLaren team were fined €900 for the transgression.
The stewards also carried out an investigation into how drivers navigated the chicane between corners five and six on the brand new circuit in the Spanish capital.
Drivers are required to follow a specific route marked by a bollard to safely rejoin the track with even a minor deviation resulting in a penalty. Silver Arrows star Russell was among those investigated, but he emerged unscathed.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton explains how he lost pole position at Spanish Grand Prix
Warnings for Russell and Antonell
Russell (P6) and his Mercedes team-mate Antonelli (P2) were both investigated for exceeding the maximum delta time - race director Rui Marques enforces this rule during both out-laps and in-laps to ensure drivers don’t slow down dangerously. Both drivers received formal warnings as a result.
Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) and Leclerc also found themselves hit with sanctions over the same issue - Bortoleto received a formal warning while Leclerc was issued with a reprimand.
Penalties for Sainz and Stroll
The only penalty handed out which does impact the grid order hit local hero Sainz as he was given a three-place drop for impeding Cadillac star Valtteri Bottas. He will now start P20 instead of P17.
There is one other penalty to note - a 40-place grid drop for Aston Martin's Lance Stroll for using power unit components outside of his allotted allowance. But that does not impact the grid order with Stroll already scheduled to start P22 and last.
Adjusted starting grid for the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix
The final starting grid, subject to final confirmation by the FIA, is as follows:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadilac
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|20
|*Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|21
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|22
|** Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
* Carlos Sainz starts P20 after a three-place grid penalty for impeding in qualifying.
** Lance Stroll starts P22 after a 40-place grid penalty for using power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.
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