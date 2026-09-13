The F1 Spanish Grand Prix grid is officially set for today's race at Madring, but it's a grid with a difference after the FIA announced down a slew of key verdicts and rulings after qualifying in the Spanish capital.

Pole sitter Lando Norris (McLaren), Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc and local hero Carlos Sainz (Williams) were all among the drivers investigated after a dramatic battle for pole on Saturday.

Norris will still start Sunday's race from pole position despite being penalised for speeding in the pit lane - his McLaren team were fined €900 for the transgression.

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The stewards also carried out an investigation into how drivers navigated the chicane between corners five and six on the brand new circuit in the Spanish capital.

Drivers are required to follow a specific route marked by a bollard to safely rejoin the track with even a minor deviation resulting in a penalty. Silver Arrows star Russell was among those investigated, but he emerged unscathed.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton explains how he lost pole position at Spanish Grand Prix

Warnings for Russell and Antonell

Russell (P6) and his Mercedes team-mate Antonelli (P2) were both investigated for exceeding the maximum delta time - race director Rui Marques enforces this rule during both out-laps and in-laps to ensure drivers don’t slow down dangerously. Both drivers received formal warnings as a result.

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) and Leclerc also found themselves hit with sanctions over the same issue - Bortoleto received a formal warning while Leclerc was issued with a reprimand.

Penalties for Sainz and Stroll

The only penalty handed out which does impact the grid order hit local hero Sainz as he was given a three-place drop for impeding Cadillac star Valtteri Bottas. He will now start P20 instead of P17.

There is one other penalty to note - a 40-place grid drop for Aston Martin's Lance Stroll for using power unit components outside of his allotted allowance. But that does not impact the grid order with Stroll already scheduled to start P22 and last.

Adjusted starting grid for the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

The final starting grid, subject to final confirmation by the FIA, is as follows:

* Carlos Sainz starts P20 after a three-place grid penalty for impeding in qualifying.

** Lance Stroll starts P22 after a 40-place grid penalty for using power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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