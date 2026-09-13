Amended F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
Amended F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
The grid is set for the Madring later todayMake us your Google favorite
The starting grid is set for the first ever Spanish Grand Prix to take place at the new Madring circuit later today (Sunday September 13).
Defending world champion Lando Norris (McLaren) will start from P1 after qualifying on pole by just one hundredth of a second from championship leader Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes).
Max Verstappen produced a terrific lap for Red Bull to claim P3, ahead of Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The entire world will be looking out for more first-lap fireworks after that early contact at Monza between the men from Maranello.
George Russell's fading title hopes suffered another major blow as he could only qualify P6 - four places behind his Mercedes team-mate Antonelli.
So far we have two penalties which change the grid - Aston Martin's Lance Stroll starts from the back after taking a 40-place grid penalty for changing power unit components.
There is also bad news for local hero Carlos Sainz, who picked up a three-place grid penalty for impeding Cadillac star Valtteri Bottas during qualifying. He drops from P17 to P20.
MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend
F1 Starting Grid - 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
The final starting grid, subject to final confirmation by the FIA, is as follows:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadilac
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|20
|*Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|21
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|22
|** Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
* Carlos Sainz starts P20 after a three-place grid penalty for impeding in qualifying.
** Lance Stroll starts P22 after a 40-place grid penalty for using power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.
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