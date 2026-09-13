The grid is set for the Madring later today

The starting grid is set for the first ever Spanish Grand Prix to take place at the new Madring circuit later today (Sunday September 13).

Defending world champion Lando Norris (McLaren) will start from P1 after qualifying on pole by just one hundredth of a second from championship leader Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes).

Max Verstappen produced a terrific lap for Red Bull to claim P3, ahead of Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The entire world will be looking out for more first-lap fireworks after that early contact at Monza between the men from Maranello.

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George Russell's fading title hopes suffered another major blow as he could only qualify P6 - four places behind his Mercedes team-mate Antonelli.

So far we have two penalties which change the grid - Aston Martin's Lance Stroll starts from the back after taking a 40-place grid penalty for changing power unit components.

There is also bad news for local hero Carlos Sainz, who picked up a three-place grid penalty for impeding Cadillac star Valtteri Bottas during qualifying. He drops from P17 to P20.

Carlos Sainz gets a three-place grid penalty for impeding.

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F1 Starting Grid - 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

The final starting grid, subject to final confirmation by the FIA, is as follows:

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid Pos Driver Team 1 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 George Russell Mercedes 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 8 Liam Lawson Red Bull 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 13 Esteban Ocon Haas 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 16 Alex Albon Williams 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Sergio Perez Cadilac 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 20 *Carlos Sainz Williams 21 Ollie Bearman Haas 22 ** Lance Stroll Aston Martin

* Carlos Sainz starts P20 after a three-place grid penalty for impeding in qualifying.

** Lance Stroll starts P22 after a 40-place grid penalty for using power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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