close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026

F1 broadcaster apologises after Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix interview

Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 broadcaster apologises after Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix interview

Oops!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

David Coulthard was forced into an apology on live TV immediately after Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

Coulthard was interviewing surprise polesitter Lando Norris after the Brit jumped out of his McLaren, with the clearly hyped-up driver letting a little bit of foul language slip out.

The Scottish former driver apologised to the audience, joking that the adrenaline of Norris' brilliant, unexpected pole lap might've led to the slip of the tongue.

The reigning world champion was consistently lagging behind some of his biggest rivals throughout practice and the first two parts of qualifying, with both Mercedes drivers and both Ferraris broadly outpacing him, as well as the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton blasted by F1 rival as Verstappen names potential Red Bull replacement

Norris delighted (and surprised) by Spanish GP pole

"I'm shocked," Norris told Coulthard. "I'm a little bit surprised to be here now, but my God, it was probably one of the best laps I've done ever in my career. So very, very happy, very proud, very happy for the team. It was just one of those laps where everything came together.

"I had a good idea of what I wanted to do, but it was whether my brain let me do it on the last lap, and everything pretty much worked perfectly.

"So I'm just very happy. One of those laps where you look at the lap time at the end, and you're like, oh, oh s***, that was pretty good."

"With the adrenaline you might have used a small swear word," Coulthard noted, "so apologies to our audience.”

Of course, Norris' little slip in the interview was nothing compared to what he was saying to his race engineer Will Joseph after his lap – believing that he'd erred at the last corner and calling himself a 'f***ing idiot', complaining that he'd 'f***ed up'.

READ MORE: Massive crash at F1's new Madring circuit as car bursts into flames

READ MORE: Ferrari boss hits back at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Related

F1 Lando Norris Spanish Grand Prix David Coulthard Madring F1TV

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

  • Today 13:56
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid

  • Today 12:14
Max Verstappen delighted with Red Bull after superb Spanish Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen delighted with Red Bull after superb Spanish Grand Prix qualifying

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton crashes at Spanish Grand Prix as red flag stops running

Lewis Hamilton crashes at Spanish Grand Prix as red flag stops running

  • Today 13:19
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix FREE in the UK

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix FREE in the UK

  • Today 10:57

Just in

19:44
Max Verstappen engineer holds F1 paddock meeting with McLaren boss
17:50
Max Verstappen delighted with Red Bull after superb Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
17:07
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
15:28
George Russell 'working on' answer to Kimi Antonelli pace as title slips away
13:56
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 broadcaster apologises after Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix interview F1 on TV

F1 broadcaster apologises after Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix interview

57 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring

2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions Spanish Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

Today 13:56
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid

Today 12:14
Ontdek het op Google Play
x