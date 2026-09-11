Ferrari F1 boss hits back at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Ferrari F1 boss hits back at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Ferrari drivers told to 'protect the team'Make us your Google favorite
Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has hit back at drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc following the fallout from Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
The iconic team suffered a miserable afternoon at the 'Temple of Speed' with Leclerc crashing out early and Hamilton finishing a distant P6. This after the pair had collided with each other on Lap 1, costing Hamilton several positions.
The aftermath was acrimonious, with Hamilton again critical of team strategy and bemoaning a lack of clear rules of engagement on track. He also put the blame squarely on Leclerc for their on-track contact.
Those comments - whether intentional or not - put the pressure squarely on 58-year-old team principal Vasseur with his role the subject of frenzied speculation this week.
Now the Frenchman has issued his first public statement since Sunday, essentially telling his drivers to be more like him by putting the interests of their team first.
READ MORE: Charles Leclerc could miss Spanish GP, faces 'hardest return in sports' with FIA health exam
Hamilton and Leclerc told: 'Take responsibility, protect the team'
Speaking to Motorsport Italia, Vasseur said: "We had some good meetings with Lewis and Charles.
"They clarified things together, and I reminded them of some of the fundamental principles of my team management approach. And I will continue to follow them.
“I reminded Lewis that when we won the race in Melbourne two years ago thanks to strategy, I sent Ravin Jain [head of race strategy] to the podium, because it was right to reward him.
"When we lost a race because of strategy, I went in front of the television and put my face on the line.
"My job is to protect the hundreds of people on the team and take responsibility.
"That's what I also asked the drivers: if we want to achieve results, we must protect the team and each take responsibility.”
Drivers warned of media minefield
Vasseur stopped short of gagging his drivers, but says he did make the point that anything they say can quickly become an unwanted headline.
"I'm not asking them not to be open or harsh. But very often they're much calmer with us than they are when they speak to the press.
"Lewis told me, 'Fred, 80% of my message was positive, and they took the 20% negative'.
"But we all know how it works. If you say the team is doing a good job and then add a 'but,' that part will become the headline. It's part of the game."
Fred under fire, and Ferrari future
Vasseur's future at Maranello is something the man himself says he is not putting focus on. It is, he says, all part of his high-pressure role.
"There are some people who say I'll be fired this weekend or that I was fired last night.
"We've won two games and we can win more, and we have a clear idea of how to make further progress, and I'm focusing my energy on that.
"Being under pressure is part of my job. It's not something I want to waste energy on."
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton made one big Ferrari mistake and now he is paying - 'Why didn't he get it sorted'
READ MORE: Ferrari insider has a new theory about massive Charles Leclerc Monza crash
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