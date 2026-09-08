Ferrari F1 chief confirms Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc inquest after 'unacceptable' incident
Ferrari F1 chief confirms Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc inquest after 'unacceptable' incident
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Fred Vasseur has confirmed that Ferrari will hold a post-Italian Grand Prix inquest involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after a nightmare day in Monza.
All eyes were on Ferrari ahead of their home race, with Leclerc and Hamilton having lined up in P3 and P4 ahead of lights out on Sunday. However, it only took one or two corners for things to get controversial.
Heading into the chicane at turn one, Hamilton threw his car up the inside to try and pass his team-mate at the start, but this left him on the outside for turn two, and as the two Ferraris tried to get through the next corner, Hamilton was left with no room and forced onto the gravel and kerb, causing him to lose multiple places.
Hamilton quickly took to his radio to complain and express his anger with the situation, making it clear who he felt was to blame.
"Charles pushed me off," he fumed.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton launches Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision
Ferrari to review 'unacceptable' Hamilton-Leclerc incident
Ferrari were spared any further blushes over their drivers coming together or pushing each other off track when Leclerc put his car into the wall at the end of lap two, bringing out an early red flag.
Hamilton, though, never really regained the momentum he had lost during the lap one incident with his team-mate, and could only finish P6, losing vital championship ground on race-winner Kimi Antonelli.
Speaking post-race in Monza, Vasseur declared the incident 'unacceptable' and confirmed that Ferrari were set to review it with their two drivers.
"As for the initial contact between Leclerc and Hamilton, well, we'll have to discuss it with both of them to clarify the situation because it's unacceptable to lose positions so few corners after the start," Vasseur explained, via La Gazzetta dello Sport.
What did Hamilton and Leclerc say about Italian GP incident?
It's set to be a tense meeting after what went down, with Leclerc himself admitting post-race that he felt he and Hamilton had crossed a line.
"At Zandvoort there were way too many talks already," Leclerc explained to Sky Sports, referring to the team orders debacle that occurred during the Dutch Grand Prix a fortnight earlier.
"Here it's true, though, that we went too far, I think, [with] Lewis in Turn 1. Then in Turn 2 I tried to do the tightest corner possible, but that was just not enough, and doing it here is not good."
Hamilton, though, didn't see things quite the same.
"I was in front, there's no 'we' about it," was his verdict when speaking to the media after coming home in P6.
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