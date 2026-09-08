Shintaro Orihara has given Aston Martin a boost with his Honda engine projections, but it comes with a catch.

Honda returned to F1 this season with the Aston Martin team but have disappointed by producing one of the worst power units on the grid.

This was exposed at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, notorious for its many long straights that can highlight any power deficit greater than at any other track.

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So having taken a season best ninth place finish at the tight and twisty Dutch Grand Prix previously with Fernando Alonso, the Silverstone outfit came back down to earth with a thump after being the slowest team on the entire grid.

In the race, Alonso and Lance Stroll retired early running near the back.

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Orihara: Big Honda improvements coming

But Orihara insists Honda are working on developing their power unit, insisting a massive improvement is coming down the line.

However, Honda's chief engineer admits that it won't come in time to save Aston Martin this season but is scheduled to give them a huge boost ahead of the 2027 season.

When questioned on whether Honda would give Aston Martin a brand new and improved engine, Orihara told Mundo Deoportivo: “We have a roadmap for developing the engine and we know where we are right now. Based on that roadmap, we will take another big step forward for the first race."

Speaking on whether the jump would be significant enough to challenge the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, he added: “It's difficult to say whether we'll be able to close the gap completely by the first race, but we're still working to reduce that gap. But, as I've already mentioned, we won't have any major engine upgrades this year.”

Fernando Alonso has a decision to make whether to stick with Aston Martin

Will Fernando Alonso stay at Aston Martin?

Honda's promise could play a significant role in the future of No.1 driver Fernando Alonso.

The 45-year-old is at a crossroads on whether to continue his F1 journey into another season, especially if it offers the same disappointment that has blighted this campaign.

When asked if P9 finishes were enough to allow him to continue he said: "No. We cannot be happy just with P9 and I think no one is happy in the team."

The two-time world champion though does want to end his time in F1 on a high and the promise of a better Honda engine to make an already promising Adrian Newey chassis could help him decide to extend an F1 career that started all the way back in 2001.

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