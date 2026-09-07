The full and final result after a dramatic day in Italy

Kimi Antonelli tightened his stranglehold on the 2026 F1 drivers' championship on Sunday at Monza, winning the Italian Grand Prix from 19th on the grid.

The 20-year-old had taken an engine change between races, picking up a 30-place penalty for his troubles, but he scythed through the field on home ground to take a memorable victory and extend his championship lead to 66 points.

His team-mate George Russell finished second after being hunted down by the hometown hero in the dying laps, with Max Verstappen holding off the squabbling McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to take the final podium spot.

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Lewis Hamilton's uncompetitive sixth place compounded a miserable home afternoon for Ferrari, who had already lost Charles Leclerc to a heavy second-lap crash which brought out a red flag.

In only his second race of the season, Yuki Tsunoda drove his Racing Bulls car to 10th - his first point since Qatar last November - standing in for the temporarily promoted Liam Lawson, but there was some concern that he would lose that position after the race.

The Japanese driver was investigated for an alleged start procedure infringement, in this case lining up in the wrong grid box for the post-red flag restart, before scuttling over to the correct spot.

That caused the field to go on an extra formation lap, something which can often result in a heavy penalty for the driver who caused the extra lap.

However, stewards judged that Tsunoda had managed to get correctly into position once he'd moved across, absolving him of any responsibility under the rules, and he kept his single point (putting him ahead of Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas in the championship standings).

F1 RESULTS: Final Italian Grand Prix positions and times at Monza

F1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Italian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:

2026 Italian Grand Prix results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes WINNER 2 George Russell Mercedes +3.857s 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +14.718s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +19.056s 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +19.253s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +24.655s 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +27.351s 8 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +45.136s 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +47.353s 10 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +58.187s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1:05.187s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1:06.187s 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1:14.117s 14 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1:15.609s 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1:18.958s 16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1 lap 17 Alex Albon Williams +1 lap 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1 lap* 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2 laps NC Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF NC Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF NC Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF

* Sergio Perez was given a five-second time penalty for failing to follow race director's instructions.

Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:23.504 on lap 53.

When is the next F1 race?

Following Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, the F1 2026 championship will head immediately to Madrid for the Spanish Grand Prix - and the first ever F1 race at the brand new Madring circuit.

Cars will hit the track for the first time on Friday, September 11 for the first of three practice sessions at 13:30 local time (CEST), before a second session at 17:00 (CEST).

A third practice session will kick off on Saturday, September 12 at 12:30 (CEST), before qualifying at 16:00.

Then, the 14th round of the championship will see the main event at the Spanish GP take place on Sunday, September 13, with a lights out time of 15:00 CEST, or 14:00 BST.

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