Lewis Hamilton has hit out at rival Charles Leclerc following their tangle at turn one at the start of the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari stars Leclerc and Hamilton lined up third and fourth at Monza, hoping to challenge for victory on the team's home turf.

Instead, Hamilton dived in on Leclerc on the inside of the Rettifilo chicane following the start, only for the Monegasque star to force the seven-time champion wide onto the gravel moments later.

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The incident dropped Hamilton down to 10th, with Leclerc spinning out of the race at the final Parabolica turn just a lap later on a miserable afternoon for Ferrari.

Hamilton recovered well early on getting back into contention with the front runners, but soon tumbled down the field again to finish sixth, leaving him 76 points behind race winner Kimi Antonelli, who started P19 for Mercedes, in the title fight.

Speaking to the media at Monza, Leclerc said: "Here it's true, though, that we went too far, I think, [with] Lewis in Turn 1. Then in Turn 2 I tried to do the tightest corner possible, but that was just not enough, and doing it here is not good."

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Hamilton is run wide by Leclerc at the exit of the Rettifilo

Hamilton blasts Leclerc: You're to blame!

However, Hamilton has hit back at his Ferrari team-mate, insisting the 28-year-old is 100 per cent to blame.

After hearing of Leclerc's quotes after the race, Hamilton said: "I was in front, there's no 'we' about it."

F1 fans and pundits debated who was at fault for the incident and while the FIA noted the tangle, they decided to take no further action in the way of an investigation.

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg though agreed with Hamilton in that Leclerc was at fault.

Hamilton's former team-mate said: "That's an easy one because the the rules are if the driver on the outside, which in this case is Lewis, is ahead at some point towards the apex or during turn in, then he must leave the guy on the inside must leave room.

"It's very simple, very straightforward and simple. Lewis was ahead going in, so Charles has to leave room, and he didn't, so it was 100 per cent Charles' fault, and that's it.

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