F1 champion Nico Rosberg says Charles Leclerc deserved penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident

Nico Rosberg has never been shy about expressing his F1 opinions, and he was typically full-throated this Sunday when asked for his take on an incident at the Italian Grand Prix between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The first-corner incident saw the seven-time world champion force his way up the inside of his team-mate at the first part of the chicane, before being shoved out onto the gravel by Leclerc as the cars flicked left for the second turn.

The move ultimately cost Hamilton six places, dropping down from fourth to tenth, while Leclerc was able to keep his position for the time being – although he was in the wall himself less than two laps later, losing control at the Parabolica and bringing out a red flag.

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That red flag gave Rosberg the chance to hop over from Sky Italy to the Sky Sports F1 booth for a chat with David Croft and Martin Brundle, in which he blamed Hamilton's misfortune entirely on Leclerc – suggesting that the Monegasque driver could, and perhaps should, have picked up a penalty.

F1 RESULTS: Final Italian Grand Prix positions and times at Monza

Rosberg: It was 100 per cent Charles' fault

Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate pointed to the rules which state that a driver ahead at the apex of the corner should be allowed room to not be pushed off the track, which Leclerc appeared not to provide.

He added that Hamilton's 'very aggressive' dive down the inside to trigger the confrontation would likely have annoyed his fellow Ferrari driver 'massively'.

"That's an easy one because the rules are if the driver on the outside, which in this case is Lewis, is ahead at some point towards the apex or during turn-in, then he must leave the guy on the inside must leave room.

"It's very simple, very straightforward and simple. Lewis was ahead going in, so Charles has to leave room, and he didn't, so it was 100 per cent Charles' fault, and that's it.

"I mean, Lewis was too aggressive there [into turn one], but he kept everything completely under control, no lockups, left the space. So fair play to Lewis. But as a team-mate, that was very aggressive going in turn one. That would have annoyed Charles massively.

"Nevertheless, still Lewis did everything right."

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