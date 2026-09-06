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LIVE F1 Results Today: Latest Italian Grand Prix positions from Monza

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

LIVE F1 Results Today: Latest Italian Grand Prix positions from Monza

The very latest from Monza

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix takes place at Monza today (Sunday September 6) and we have the very latest for you from 'The Temple of Speed'.

Surprise package Pierre Gasly starts on pole for Alpine after a shocking qualifying session on Saturday, closely followed by George Russell of Mercedes.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton occupy the second row with four-time world champion Max Verstappen fifth.

The chasers in the title race have a golden opportunity to close the gap with championship leader Kimi Antonelli starting P20 after taking a 30-place grid penalty.

Start time at Monza is 3pm local (2pm UK, 9am Eastern).

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Wolff blames Verstappen

Italian Grand Prix Results - Lap 0 of 53

Updates from Monza will appear here:

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READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton criticises Ferrari AGAIN at Italian Grand Prix

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