Max Verstappen in brutal dig as Red Bull struggle again: 'Less power than a Fiat Punto'
Max Verstappen in brutal dig as Red Bull struggle again: 'Less power than a Fiat Punto'
Max pulled no punchesMake us your Google favorite
If you thought Max Verstappen signing that $500million contract extension to stay at Red Bull fixed all of the team's problems, think again.
Just over two weeks after committing his future to the team through 2030, Verstappen was exasperated again during Saturday's action at the Italian Grand Prix.
The 28-year-old Dutchman has been highly vocal about both his own RB22 car's shortcomings (normally the word is 'undriveable') as well as the new F1 regulations he hates with that move towards greater reliance on battery power.
Monza just highlighted the issues in both areas, with Verstappen having highlighted before the race that the track was a potential disaster waiting to happen.
Verstappen had cautioned that the power drop on the long straight would be a major issue, and his concerns were confirmed during the final free practice session on Saturday as his power dropped suddenly and unexpectedly.
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole for Italian Grand Prix
'Less Power Than a Fiat Punto'
Verstappen summed up the moment simply and brutally as he took to team radio to tell race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: "Mate, I have less power than a Fiat Punto!"
The withering takedown from Verstappen is just the latest in a slew of critical comments from the superstar driver during what has been a highly frustrating season for him so far. He currently sits sixth in the Drivers' standings on 112 points - 130 behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
There was just one ray of light after Saturday's action when Verstappen, having qualified sixth for Sunday's 53-lap race, was moved up to fifth on the grid when McLaren's Oscar Piastri was handed a three-place grid drop for impeding.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes missed pole at Italian Grand Prix: 'We got done over'
READ MORE: FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen
- Today 07:30
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Sebastian Vettel returns to Red Bull and 'leaves surprise' for Max Verstappen
Amended F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied
LIVE F1 Results Today: Latest Italian Grand Prix positions from Monza
FIA announce pit lane start for F1 champion at Italian Grand Prix
Latest News
Sebastian Vettel returns to Red Bull and 'leaves surprise' for Max Verstappen
- 27 minutes ago
Amended F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied
- 40 minutes ago
LIVE F1 Results Today: Latest Italian Grand Prix positions from Monza
- 55 minutes ago
Kimi Antonelli opens up on Ferrari F1 move
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce pit lane start for F1 champion at Italian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen in brutal dig as Red Bull struggle again: 'Less power than a Fiat Punto'
- 2 hours ago
Most read
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 21 august
Top Sky Sports F1 stars absent at Dutch Grand Prix
- 23 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 august
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen penalty verdicts at Dutch Grand Prix
- 22 august