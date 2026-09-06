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Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen in brutal dig as Red Bull struggle again: 'Less power than a Fiat Punto'

Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen in brutal dig as Red Bull struggle again: 'Less power than a Fiat Punto'

Max pulled no punches

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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If you thought Max Verstappen signing that $500million contract extension to stay at Red Bull fixed all of the team's problems, think again.

Just over two weeks after committing his future to the team through 2030, Verstappen was exasperated again during Saturday's action at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has been highly vocal about both his own RB22 car's shortcomings (normally the word is 'undriveable') as well as the new F1 regulations he hates with that move towards greater reliance on battery power.

Monza just highlighted the issues in both areas, with Verstappen having highlighted before the race that the track was a potential disaster waiting to happen.

Verstappen had cautioned that the power drop on the long straight would be a major issue, and his concerns were confirmed during the final free practice session on Saturday as his power dropped suddenly and unexpectedly.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole for Italian Grand Prix

'Less Power Than a Fiat Punto'

Verstappen summed up the moment simply and brutally as he took to team radio to tell race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: "Mate, I have less power than a Fiat Punto!"

Verstappen showed his exasperation to Lambiase on team radio.
Verstappen showed his exasperation to Lambiase on team radio.

The withering takedown from Verstappen is just the latest in a slew of critical comments from the superstar driver during what has been a highly frustrating season for him so far. He currently sits sixth in the Drivers' standings on 112 points - 130 behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

There was just one ray of light after Saturday's action when Verstappen, having qualified sixth for Sunday's 53-lap race, was moved up to fifth on the grid when McLaren's Oscar Piastri was handed a three-place grid drop for impeding.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes missed pole at Italian Grand Prix: 'We got done over'

READ MORE: FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Italian Grand Prix

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