The F1 title race reaches a pivotal moment this today (Sunday September 6) as the 2026 Italian Grand Prix takes place at Monza, and we have all the key TV and schedule details for you.

Young Italian Kimi Antonelli takes a 59-point lead into the 53-lap race at the iconic 'Temple of Speed' circuit (5.793m/3.6 miles).

But Antonelli's advantage is likely to shrink as he takes a 30-place grid penalty for taking a new Mercedes engine for this afternoon's race. He will start 20th of the 22 drivers.

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That gives his nearest rivals - Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and his own Silver Arrows team-mate George Russell - the perfect chance to close the gap. Russell will start from P2 behind Alpine's shock pole sitter Pierre Gasly while Hamilton is P4.

It could well be last-chance saloon for both of the British stars, they will not have a better opportunity to eat into Antonelli's lead.

It should be an absolute thriller at one of the sport's greatest venues, and we have all the important detail on when the race starts, and how you can watch it live.

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2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix schedule and start time

Lights out for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time later today (Sunday September 6). That is 2pm in the UK and 9am Eastern in the US.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Italian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, August 23, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Italian Grand Prix live on TV today

As ever Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race live in the UK, with Channel 4 having a highlights package later on Sunday. Apple TV is the new broadcaster of choice in the US after signing a landmark $750million five-year deal.

There is great news for Italian fans who can watch the race FREE with live coverage in the home nation extended to TV8 this afternoon.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia, TV8 Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

Italian fans can watch the race live and FREE on TV8.

* US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Italian Grand Prix weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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READ MORE: Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes missed pole at Italian Grand Prix: 'We got done over'

READ MORE: FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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