Amended F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied
Amended F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied
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The grid for Sunday's 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix is set after multiple late penalties adjusted the starting order for the 53-lap showdown at Monza.
We have a shock pole sitter for this afternoon's blockbuster at the 'Temple of Speed' (3pm local, 2pm UK, 9am Eastern) with Alpine's Pierre Gasly coming from nowhere to qualify in P1 on Saturday.
The 30-year-old Frenchman, whose only Grand Prix win came at Monza back in 2020, claimed the first pole of his career at the same circuit with a brilliant lap.
Gasly will start alongside Mercedes star George Russell as the Englishman looks to breathe new life into his title bid. He has a golden opportunity here with championship leader Kimi Antonelli to start in P21 after taking a 30-place grid penalty.
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) qualified in P3 on Saturday but was then dropped to sixth thanks to a three-place grid penalty handed out for impeding in qualifying.
Piastri's grid drop moves Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton up to P3 and P4, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen up to P5 for Red Bull.
Antonelli was one of three drivers to take a grid penalty for an engine change. The others were Red Bull star Liam Lawson (35-place penalty, starts P22) and Alex Albon of Williams (20-place penalty, starts P20).
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole for Italian Grand Prix
F1 Starting Grid - Italian Grand Prix
The full starting grid, subject to final official confirmation around one hour before lights out, is as follows:
This is how the starting grid will look for Monza later today:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|*Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|**Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|21
|***Alex Albon
|Williams
|22
|****Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
* Oscar Piastri starts P6 after a three-place penalty for impeding in qualifying.
** Kimi Antonelli starts P20 after taking a 30-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance.
*** Alex Albon starts P21 after taking a 20-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance.
**** Liam Lawson starts P22 after taking a 35-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes missed pole at Italian Grand Prix: 'We got done over'
READ MORE: FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
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