Lewis Hamilton boost as F1 rival hit with Italian Grand Prix penalty after qualifying
Lewis Hamilton boost as F1 rival hit with Italian Grand Prix penalty after qualifying
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Ferrari have been handed a significant lifeline at the Italian Grand Prix, with the FIA announcing on Saturday evening that Oscar Piastri will be given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.
Piastri was penalised for impeding the Red Bull of Liam Lawson into the first chicane at Monza during the final minutes of Q2, contributing to a disappointing lap time for the Kiwi and ruining his chance to take part in Q3.
That was a blow for Lawson's Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who was banking on Lawson providing him a tow in the pole position shootout in much the same way that Kimi Antonelli did for George Russell.
The stewards decided on a three-place grid drop for what they described as Piastri 'inadvertently, and also unnecessarily' impeding his fellow antipodean.
That penalty will vault Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton up to third and fourth on the grid respectively, with Verstappen also moving up to fifth, behind George Russell and unexpected polesitter Pierre Gasly.
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole for Italian Grand Prix
Stewards: Piastri unable to avoid impeding Lawson
The official ruling read: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), the driver of Car 30 (Liam Lawson), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.
"On leaving the pits, the driver of Car 81 was advised that 'Verstappen, Lawson and Sainz just crossing, Sainz has pitted, Just Verstappen and Lawson, watch out for them as you join'.
"The driver of Car 81 stated that he was not alerted to the fact that VER and LAW were on push laps but realised as he was almost at turn 1 that VER was on a push lap. He slowed significantly and kept to the right to allow VER to pass but was unable to do anything to avoid impeding LAW who was close behind.
"The Stewards accept that with the information he had, and the situation he was placed in, the driver of Car 81 had, at this stage, no other options available and hence, inadvertently, and also unnecessarily, impeded Car 30.
"Therefore the standard penalty of a drop of 3 grid positions is imposed."
F1 HEADLINES: Antonelli penalty confirmed as F1 star 'almost certain' to miss Spanish GP
READ MORE: Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes missed pole at Italian Grand Prix: 'We got done over'
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