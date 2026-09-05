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Iwasa Ayumu, Red Bull, generic, Monza, Italian GP, 2026

F1 Results Today: Italian Grand Prix final practice times and positions

Iwasa Ayumu, Red Bull, generic, Monza, Italian GP, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Italian Grand Prix final practice times and positions

All the times from F1 practice at the 2026 Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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The final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix was a relatively uneventful one, as teams dialled into their setups for the afternoon's qualifying session and Sunday's race.

Close observers of the session may have taken note of the queues of slow cars around the track looking for both gaps to go for fast laps on, and single cars in front of them to get a tow from – something which bodes poorly for the prospects of qualifying being at all a serious endeavour.

George Russell topped the timing sheets for the second consecutive session, making the most of a massive tow from team-mate Kimi Antonelli – a tow which Mercedes have already hinted he'll get in Q3, with Antonelli set to drop to the back of the grid regardless of where he qualifies.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton almost came to blows at the very end of the session, Hamilton cheekily nipping ahead of the Red Bull just before the Parabolica to get the clean air, with the two racing wheel to wheel down the front straight and into the first chicane – where Verstappen threw his car up the inside of the Ferrari, which had to take evasive action.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks

Italian Grand Prix FP3 times

F1 Italian Grand Prix FP2 times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:22.219s
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.226s
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.350s
4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.361s
5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.406s
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.489s
7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.505s
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.554s
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.679s
10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.882s
11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.907s
12 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.984s
13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.079s
14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.366s
15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.598s
16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.656s
17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.801s
18 Alex Albon Williams +2.218s
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.700s
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.785s
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.812s
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.336s

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up on Saturday, September 5 at 16:00 (local time) and 15:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as F1 star loses podium

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks as F1 star honest about 'other opportunities'

Chris Deeley
Written by
Chris Deeley - Editor
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F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton George Russell Italian Grand Prix

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