F1 Results Today: Italian Grand Prix final practice times and positions

The final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix was a relatively uneventful one, as teams dialled into their setups for the afternoon's qualifying session and Sunday's race.

Close observers of the session may have taken note of the queues of slow cars around the track looking for both gaps to go for fast laps on, and single cars in front of them to get a tow from – something which bodes poorly for the prospects of qualifying being at all a serious endeavour.

George Russell topped the timing sheets for the second consecutive session, making the most of a massive tow from team-mate Kimi Antonelli – a tow which Mercedes have already hinted he'll get in Q3, with Antonelli set to drop to the back of the grid regardless of where he qualifies.

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Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton almost came to blows at the very end of the session, Hamilton cheekily nipping ahead of the Red Bull just before the Parabolica to get the clean air, with the two racing wheel to wheel down the front straight and into the first chicane – where Verstappen threw his car up the inside of the Ferrari, which had to take evasive action.

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Italian Grand Prix FP3 times

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Qualifying is next up on Saturday, September 5 at 16:00 (local time) and 15:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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