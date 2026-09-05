F1 Results Today: Italian Grand Prix final practice times and positions
F1 Results Today: Italian Grand Prix final practice times and positions
All the times from F1 practice at the 2026 Italian Grand Prix at MonzaMake us your Google favorite
The final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix was a relatively uneventful one, as teams dialled into their setups for the afternoon's qualifying session and Sunday's race.
Close observers of the session may have taken note of the queues of slow cars around the track looking for both gaps to go for fast laps on, and single cars in front of them to get a tow from – something which bodes poorly for the prospects of qualifying being at all a serious endeavour.
George Russell topped the timing sheets for the second consecutive session, making the most of a massive tow from team-mate Kimi Antonelli – a tow which Mercedes have already hinted he'll get in Q3, with Antonelli set to drop to the back of the grid regardless of where he qualifies.
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton almost came to blows at the very end of the session, Hamilton cheekily nipping ahead of the Red Bull just before the Parabolica to get the clean air, with the two racing wheel to wheel down the front straight and into the first chicane – where Verstappen threw his car up the inside of the Ferrari, which had to take evasive action.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks
Italian Grand Prix FP3 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:22.219s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.226s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.350s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.361s
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.406s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.489s
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+0.505s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.554s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.679s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.882s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+0.907s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+0.984s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.079s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.366s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+1.598s
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.656s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.801s
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.218s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.700s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.785s
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.812s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.336s
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Qualifying is next up on Saturday, September 5 at 16:00 (local time) and 15:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
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