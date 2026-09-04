Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza in stunning fashion ahead of his second race there as a Ferrari man.

And, to mark the occasion, the attire and car he took to the track were different, and something certainly unique, even by the seven-time world champion's standards.

Hamilton certainly looked the part, as did his stunning Ferrari F40 with his custom '44' number plate.

Article continues under video

➡️ READ MORE

Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks with F1 star honest about 'other opportunities'

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has confirmed that he had other opportunities available to him in F1 after his manager held talks with rival teams.

By the end of 2026, Leclerc will have driven for Ferrari in F1 for eight seasons, and he is set to add to that in the coming years, having signed a new deal with the team back in June.

➡️ READ MORE

'Brilliant' new Red Bull signing is 'massive mistake for Aston Martin' claims F1 expert

Red Bull have been hauled for a 'brilliant' signing after getting their Gianpiero Lambiase replacement, but a top F1 expert believes it is 'a massive mistake for Aston Martin'.

Earlier this week the news broke that Tom McCullough is indeed leaving the team in green to join Red Bull from 2027 as their Head of Racing.

➡️ READ MORE

Tom McCullough is moving to Red Bull.

Ferrari chief confirms major F1 upgrade for Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur has confirmed that the team will bring their new spec power unit to Monza for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Under the additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO) system, Ferrari were deemed to be more than four per cent behind the benchmark (Red Bull) when it came to their internal combustion engine (ICE).

This means that Ferrari are allowed to make upgrades to their power unit to try and catch up, with two opportunities for homologation in 2026, and two further in 2027.

➡️ READ MORE

Oscar Piastri to Red Bull is not dead and neither is Max Verstappen drama

If you thought Oscar Piastri to Red Bull had gone away for ever, think again.

The 25-year-old Australian star was tipped to be the odd man out this summer had McLaren gone through with a move for four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin F1 chief announces more upgrades to come: 'This will be the final version of the car'

Aston Martin's chief technical officer Enrico Cardile has shared an update on the team's F1 upgrade plans, and exactly when they're coming!

After an extremely difficult first half of the season, Aston Martin introduced a major upgrade package to the AMR26 at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of the summer break, and Adrian Newey's magic appeared to work, with the team becoming instantly more competitive.

Those Budapest upgrades were followed by further aerodynamic updates in Zandvoort ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, where Honda also provided the team with a new spec power unit.

➡️ READ MORE

More upgrades are on the way for Aston Martin

FIA declare official heat hazard at Italian Grand Prix

If you are in the UK, September pretty much ends the prospect of a heatwave for another eight months at least.

But in Italy, they are still well and truly cooking. They are cooking so much that at this weekend's F1 Italian Grand Prix the FIA have declared an official heat hazard for the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Related