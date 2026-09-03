Fernando Alonso ends F1 media conference after '80-year-old' reference
Fernando Alonso ends F1 media conference after '80-year-old' reference
Alonso was a little down in Monza!Make us your Google favorite
Fernando Alonso was in a downbeat mood on media day for the Italian Grand Prix, despite his best result of the season last time out.
Alonso scored a ninth place at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Aston Martin's best result in a torrid season that has only started recently getting back on track following a raft of summer upgrades.
But Aston Martin's biggest weakness is its Honda engine and on a Monza track known as the 'temple of speed', the Silverstone based outfit could be in for a tough weekend.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Hamilton and Leclerc peace talks as key figure leaves Maranello
Alonso's Honda worry
Speaking on the latest round of upgrades, Alonso said: “Nobody on the team is happy with ninth place. It’s good to know that the direction we’ve taken with the developments since Budapest is positive, and we’re in a very good position in the corners.
"This philosophy and strategy, this pace of development, can make us one of the fastest in the corners.
However, the two-time world champion was more cautious on the Honda side of improvements, saying: “At Zandvoort, it wasn’t a big improvement, honestly. "Handling is an issue, and it was difficult to feel the extra power. Monza might be a more realistic test for the engine, but there’s still a long way to go, and we need to improve both the chassis and the engine for next year. It’s essential.”
Alonso insists he still has motivation
Alonso though admitted, that the Italian Grand Prix could be one of the team's worst tracks, adding: “Perhaps I'm being too pessimistic , and I might get a pleasant surprise. But it will be one of the toughest Grands Prix for us, along with Baku and Las Vegas.”
Alonso's future is still undecided for next year but Aston Martin chief Mike Krack has calmed expectations by insisting the team have until the start of next season to confirm the Spaniard's place on the grid for 2027.
But Alonso put an abrupt end to the media conference at Aston Martin when addressing his future saying: "I can maintain the motivation until I'm 80 years old."
According to F1 journalist Jorge Peiro, he then 'stood up, put on his cap and with that phrase, he has bid farewell to the press conference.'
READ MORE: Ferrari announce peace talks with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
READ MORE: Red Bull announce Max Verstappen replacement at Italian Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Aston Martin F1 chief announces more upgrades to come: 'This will be the final version of the car'
- Yesterday 18:45
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monza after heat hazard declared
- Yesterday 15:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton admits he has given up trying to learn Italian
Fernando Alonso ends F1 media conference after '80-year-old' reference
Aston Martin F1 chief announces more upgrades to come: 'This will be the final version of the car'
Lewis Hamilton just made the coolest entrance in F1 history at Italian Grand Prix
Latest News
Ferrari F1 legend marries in stunning ceremony ahead of Italian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton admits he has given up trying to learn Italian
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso ends F1 media conference after '80-year-old' reference
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari chief confirms major F1 upgrade for Italian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:45
Aston Martin F1 chief announces more upgrades to come: 'This will be the final version of the car'
- Yesterday 18:45
Lewis Hamilton and his mum bring Milan to a standstill as Ferrari fans go wild
- Yesterday 17:28
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 21 august
Top Sky Sports F1 stars absent at Dutch Grand Prix
- 23 august