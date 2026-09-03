Fernando Alonso ends F1 media conference after '80-year-old' reference

Fernando Alonso was in a downbeat mood on media day for the Italian Grand Prix, despite his best result of the season last time out.

Alonso scored a ninth place at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Aston Martin's best result in a torrid season that has only started recently getting back on track following a raft of summer upgrades.

But Aston Martin's biggest weakness is its Honda engine and on a Monza track known as the 'temple of speed', the Silverstone based outfit could be in for a tough weekend.

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Alonso's Honda worry

Speaking on the latest round of upgrades, Alonso said: “Nobody on the team is happy with ninth place. It’s good to know that the direction we’ve taken with the developments since Budapest is positive, and we’re in a very good position in the corners.

"This philosophy and strategy, this pace of development, can make us one of the fastest in the corners.

However, the two-time world champion was more cautious on the Honda side of improvements, saying: “At Zandvoort, it wasn’t a big improvement, honestly. "Handling is an issue, and it was difficult to feel the extra power. Monza might be a more realistic test for the engine, but there’s still a long way to go, and we need to improve both the chassis and the engine for next year. It’s essential.”

Alonso insists he still has motivation

Alonso though admitted, that the Italian Grand Prix could be one of the team's worst tracks, adding: “Perhaps I'm being too pessimistic , and I might get a pleasant surprise. But it will be one of the toughest Grands Prix for us, along with Baku and Las Vegas.”

Alonso's future is still undecided for next year but Aston Martin chief Mike Krack has calmed expectations by insisting the team have until the start of next season to confirm the Spaniard's place on the grid for 2027.

But Alonso put an abrupt end to the media conference at Aston Martin when addressing his future saying: "I can maintain the motivation until I'm 80 years old."

According to F1 journalist Jorge Peiro, he then 'stood up, put on his cap and with that phrase, he has bid farewell to the press conference.'

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