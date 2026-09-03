Lewis Hamilton just made the coolest entrance in F1 history at Italian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton just made the coolest entrance in F1 history at Italian Grand Prix
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Lewis Hamilton has arrived at the Italian Grand Prix and as you may have guessed not in conventional means.
But also not in the usual alternate fashion gear he rocks up with either. At Monza, it was different and it's something certainly unique by even the seven-time world champion's standards.
Rocking up on a late summer media day at Monza, Hamilton arrived in the iconic Ferrari F40 with his race number 44 as the number plates.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Hamilton and Leclerc peace talks as key figure leaves Maranello
Hamilton's style switch
Hamilton though caused a stir when he was seen in a smart suit, which is something he doesn't tend to wear very often and certainly not at a racetrack.
In addition he had a tan jacket to go over his shoulders, with his left hand free to cover his stomach underneath the jacket in a stylistic pose.
In addition he wore a flat wool cap with a pair of sunglasses as onlookers and photographers rushed to take pictures as he entered the paddock.
Likewise, fans on the internet were also fixated on Hamilton's entrance. Even if those same fans are a little too obsessed with the word 'aura', no driver is likely to make a bigger impact on arrival this weekend than Hamilton.
Not that everyone linked to F1 will be a fan of Hamilton's showmanship, just ask Otmar Szafnauer who isn't too keen on the 41-year-old's Thursday paddock fashion shows.
Hamilton's title hopes in the balance
The reality of all this though is no points are handed out on Thursday, and it's a crunch weekend for Ferrari in terms of the championship as on their home track they chase a first F1 win since Charles Leclerc's victory at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix in July.
Hamilton is joint second in the drivers' title standings on 183 points along with George Russell as they both trail the latter's Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 59 points.
Antonelli will also be targeting victory at his home race in Italy... well he would have been until Mercedes took the decision to fit him with a new power unit that means he will have to start from the back of the grid.
This throws a title boost to Hamilton and Russell at Monza, as they look to take maximum advantage.
Iconic. ✨— Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2026
Arriving for Media Day in Italy, @LewisHamilton style 🤩#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/5JbMhgMzis
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