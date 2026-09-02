Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he's finally found his dream car, gathering dust in a garage for decades.

The seven-time F1 world champion revealed this week that he managed to get his hands on a Ferrari F40, which he said had been parked up and undriven for 'over thirty years'.

It's unclear how much he ended up purchasing the historic car for, but he went on to explain that once acquired, the car was taken back to Ferrari's Maranello base, where the engineers and mechanics worked to get the engine roaring again after decades.

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Hamilton had told reporters last year that he'd sold his car collection, which is thought to have included a Mercedes-AMG Project One, a Pagani Zonda 760 LH, and a Ferrari LaFerrari, thought to be worth a total of around $18m - but said at the time that if he was going to get back into the car collecting business, it would be for an F40.

"I don't have any cars anymore," he said.

"I don't have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays. If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that's a nice piece of art."

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Hamilton: These cars are works of art

The Brit explained in his Instagram post that the F40 has been the 'car of his dreams' since childhood, writing: "My very own F40. This is the car of my dreams and has been for as long as I can remember.

"As a kid I dreamt of having one. When I joined Ferrari last year I made sure to have one with me on my first day at Maranello. That’s how much it means to me.

Hamilton had an F40 with him for his Ferrari unveiling.

"These cars are works of art and incredibly rare, so when I found this one, covered in dust after being sat in a garage for over thirty years, I knew I had to bring her home.

"First to Maranello, where the master engineers and mechanics at the factory worked for weeks to bring her back to life. Massive thank you to everyone who had a hand in this project. This has truly been a dream come true. I can’t wait to share more with you all. Stay tuned …"

How much is Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F40 worth?

The F40 was the final Ferrari model to be personally approved by Enzo Ferrari before his death, with the first car being sold in 1987. That was meant to be the first of 400 made and sold, but demand for what was the company's fastest car at the time meant that just over 1,300 ended up being produced.

The twin-turbocharged V8 engine produced 471bhp and helped the car touch 200mph, without the benefit of ABS, power steering or traction control.

While Hamilton isn't just restoring the car for the sake of selling it – dream car, remember? – he'd get a pretty penny for the F40 if he did ever decide to part with it.

The most expensive F40 was sold in August 2025 for $11,005,000, its price raised significantly by being one of just 19 prepared by Giuliano Michelotto’s engineering firm.

Other fine examples, including one formerly owned by Alain Prost, have sold for figures upward of $3m, with prices rising sharply over the last decade as available examples of one of the most iconic Ferraris of all time grow increasingly rare – and increasingly prized.

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