Key Ferrari F1 figure leaves Maranello on eve of Italian Grand Prix

He's been with the team for over a quarter of a century

A long-serving member of Ferrari's F1 operation and a key member of their team has left on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix.

Just days ahead of the Scuderia's home race in Monza, it has emerged that Thierry Baritaud has left the team after 26 years of service.

Baritaud has been Ferrari's head of energy recovery and turbo systems (ERS) since 2017, in charge of designing, developing, producing and operating those systems for the Scuderia in what is a crucial position given the current F1 regulations.

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Baritaud's other roles at Ferrari over the years included head of race hybrid design and development (2008-2014), head of CO2 emission reduction (2008), and head of engine fluid dynamic and combustion (2000-2008).

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Ferrari ERS chief departs ahead of Italian Grand Prix

However, his 26 years as a Ferrari man are now over, according to a reputable source in Italy.

Journalist Leo Turrini has reported that Ferrari has initiated another engine shakeup, with Baritaud leaving his role ahead of Monza, replaced on an interim basis by Enrico Gualtieri.

Thierry Baritaud (right) has been with Ferrari since 2000

Turrini claims that the move comes at a time when Ferrari's ERS system, which Baritaud was responsible for, has been seen as their weak point by insiders, compared to championship leaders Mercedes.

Ferrari currently trail Mercedes by 87 points in the Constructors' standings and are about to bring their second power unit upgrade of the season at Monza this weekend.

Despite this, though, GPFans understands that there is nothing controversial about Baritaud's exit. Instead, at 69 years old, he has simply decided to retire from the sport after a long career.

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