F1 News Today: Insider reveals doubts over world champion's future as new track ramps up security
F1 News Today: Insider reveals doubts over world champion's future as new track ramps up security
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Jenson Button has admitted he still has no indication over whether Fernando Alonso will stay in F1 for another year.
Alonso is one of the last dominos to fall during Verstappen, Mercedes and every driver move">this year's silly season, having hinted he could retire in 2026 depending on the performance of the Aston Martin team this year - which has fallen well below expectations.
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New F1 track ramps up security as theft hits circuit just days before first race
Well, that's new.
With the first ever F1 race at the Madring now less than two weeks away, the track has suffered the theft of hundreds of meters of electrical cables.
ABC first reported that police are investigating the theft of some 300 meters of cabling, although it's not immediately clear what function the cables were intended to serve at the track – which could have been involved in timing equipment, broadcast feeds, track signal lights, or...well, anything. They're electrical cables.
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Toto Wolff opens up on the horrific crash that ended his professional racing career
Toto Wolff has opened up on the crash that ended his racing career in his early 20s.
The crash which sparked the decision, as it turns out, wasn't even one that the Mercedes team principal was involved in. Rather, it was the one at the 1994 Monaco Grand Prix which put his fellow Austrian Karl Wendlinger into a weeks-long coma.
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Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win
Ferrari at Monza, with their biggest challenger sent to the back of the grid? If this isn't the weekend that makes or breaks the team's title hopes, then the moon is purple.
As they do every race, the team from Maranello have been fine-tuning their cars for the specifics of the Monza circuit, which is a spiritual departure from the relatively technical, lower speed tracks in the Netherlands and Hungary where the last two races were held.
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Williams F1 face parts shortage after team-mates crash at Dutch Grand Prix
According to team principal James Vowles, Williams is facing a challenging period ahead as they prepare for the Italian and Spanish Grands Prix.
The team currently finds itself in a difficult spot with a shortage of spare parts, a problem that has left them scrambling. Vowles shared his thoughts during the team’s post-race review on the Vowles Verdict show.
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