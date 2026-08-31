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A happy Lewis Hamilton is shown with a Ferrari car in the background

Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win

A happy Lewis Hamilton is shown with a Ferrari car in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win

They've been busy tinkering away at Maranello!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Ferrari at Monza, with their biggest challenger sent to the back of the grid? If this isn't the weekend that makes or breaks the team's title hopes, then the moon is purple.

As they do every race, the Scuderia have been fine-tuning their cars for the specifics of the Monza circuit, which is a spiritual departure from the relatively technical, lower speed tracks in the Netherlands and Hungary where the last two races were held.

Monza, with its four straight zones, is a fast track, and Ferrari have had to adapt and adjust accordingly. Per The Race, that involves removing all the little downforce builders which had been added to the rear wing for Hungary (some of which were already gone by Zandvoort), including the hanger flaps.

However, they don't look to be putting their wings on a real diet, keeping them in relatively normal order while focusing their attention on the floor of the car.

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Ferrari looking to floorboard for Monza gains

Ferrari have been using an evolving three-element arrangement on their floorboard in recent races, but will go back to a single-element design for Monza – similar, but not identical, to the design visible on the car at the British Grand Prix.

That's part of a set of floor tweaks aimed at reducing drag, to better take advantage of the long, long straights (or at least not lose too much time on them).

One thing they won't be doing, however, is removing the vertical flap behind the exhaust tailpipe, known as the flick tail mode system. Its removal was something the team played around with in Austria as they looked to reduce drag, but reportedly have made the decision to keep it once again for Monza.

Ferrari power unit upgrade in play

Then...there's the power unit. Whether or not it actually makes more of a difference than more subtle aero tweaks, there's no doubt that the reported addition of another 15 Italian horses dragging the red cars forward is the headline arrow in the team's quiver.

The team hasn't yet confirmed whether or not their second ADUO-improved engine package will be in play this weekend, but all signs point to a power boost for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, at a track where power is more important than ever.

It's not expected to be an absolute gamechanger, and Lance Stroll's stream of complaints last time out at Zandvoort should be a reminder that 'upgraded engine in car' isn't a cure-all (and can cause its own knock-on issues), but hey. It's Monza. It's a new Ferrari engine. Wouldn't you give it a spin?

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