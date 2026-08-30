close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Hungary, 2026

Hamilton vs Leclerc peace talks called for as F1 star under major pressure - F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Hungary, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Hamilton vs Leclerc peace talks called for as F1 star under major pressure - F1 Recap

Recapping the biggest F1 stories on Sunday August 30

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has given his take on that potentially fractious situation which pits Lewis Hamilton against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

The team and its drivers have publicly played down Lewis Hamilton's clear frustration at the decision not to have release him to make the best of his fresher tyres at the Dutch Grand Prix, a decision the Brit repeatedly insisted cost him a place on the podium.

➡️ READ MORE

Haas F1 complete test with THREE rookie drivers as pressure mounts on Esteban Ocon

Haas have completed a three-day test at Portimao in Portugal, intended as a pseudo-tryout for a possible F1 race seat in 2027.

Esteban Ocon looks to be on the verge of losing his seat for next season, but his replacement's identity is yet to be determined - with the test expected to provide some clarity at least for Haas.

➡️ READ MORE

How Mercedes boss Toto Wolff became F1's $2billion man and 'it should have been more'

Toto Wolff bought a stake in Mercedes which is now worth an astonishing $2billion, and but for Niki Lauda it would have been even more.

The 54-year-old Austrian is now a team principal with a difference in the F1 paddock - he owns a piece of the team he runs. A pretty sizeable piece.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff bought a 33 percent stake in Mercedes in 2013.
Wolff bought a 33 percent stake in Mercedes in 2013.

F1 Odds: Antonelli penalty means we have a new favourite in big Italian Grand Prix shakeup

F1's odds markets are in meltdown ahead of the Italian Grand Prix with a new favourite to win the big showdown in Monza.

Brilliant young Italian superstar Kimi Antonelli - currently 59 points ahead in the Drivers' championship standings - would be starting a hot favourite on home soil but for one key fact. He will take a grid penalty at the 'Temple of Speed'.

➡️ READ MORE

Monaco Grand Prix track given major change as 1960s look restored

The Monaco Grand Prix may not be the most popular F1 race among fans but its glamour is unmatched, and a key reason it's been an almost constant staple on the F1 calendar.

The Monaco Grand Prix was first held in the championship's first year in 1950 and has since held 72 editions.

You would think that a circuit so dependent on street roads has little flexibility to change its layout, but there are quite a few differences between today's track and the one that first appeared in 1950.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA staff forced to go undercover for safety during controversial Hamilton vs Verstappen title fight

Former F1 deputy race director Claire Dubbelman has revealed that FIA personnel have been instructed at certain events not to leave the track in their uniforms.

Dubbelman said that 'especially' around the controversial 2021 season, which ended in the infamous Abu Dhabi safety car decision by Michael Masi, FIA employees were warned that their safety couldn't necessarily be guaranteed if they didn't change into neutral, non-identifying clothes on their way out of the track.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Toto Wolff Haas

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton 'absolute no-go' means Ferrari peace talks must happen says Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton 'absolute no-go' means Ferrari peace talks must happen says Schumacher

  • Yesterday 17:27
Kim Kardashian just completed 'couple goals' with F1 boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian just completed 'couple goals' with F1 boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 19:45
Haas F1 complete test with THREE rookie drivers as pressure mounts on Esteban Ocon

Haas F1 complete test with THREE rookie drivers as pressure mounts on Esteban Ocon

  • Yesterday 10:00
Mercedes boss reveals 'hidden battle' facing F1 title favourites

Mercedes boss reveals 'hidden battle' facing F1 title favourites

  • 2 hours ago
Adrian Newey's Aston Martin is now the BEST team to join in F1

Adrian Newey's Aston Martin is now the BEST team to join in F1

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star Ralf Schumacher injured in jet ski accident after boat capsizes

F1 star Ralf Schumacher injured in jet ski accident after boat capsizes

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

30-8
Mercedes boss reveals 'hidden battle' facing F1 title favourites
30-8
Adrian Newey's Aston Martin is now the BEST team to join in F1
30-8
F1 star Ralf Schumacher injured in jet ski accident after boat capsizes
30-8
Kim Kardashian just completed 'couple goals' with F1 boyfriend Lewis Hamilton
30-8
New F1 track is 'illegal' claim furious locals with court challenge planned
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Hamilton vs Leclerc peace talks called for as F1 star under major pressure - F1 Recap F1 Recap

Hamilton vs Leclerc peace talks called for as F1 star under major pressure - F1 Recap

1 hour ago
Adrian Newey's Aston Martin is now the BEST team to join in F1 Aston Martin F1

Adrian Newey's Aston Martin is now the BEST team to join in F1

3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian just completed 'couple goals' with F1 boyfriend Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian just completed 'couple goals' with F1 boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

Yesterday 19:45
New F1 track is 'illegal' claim furious locals with court challenge planned Spanish Grand Prix

New F1 track is 'illegal' claim furious locals with court challenge planned

Yesterday 18:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x