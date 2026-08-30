Hamilton vs Leclerc peace talks called for as F1 star under major pressure - F1 Recap

Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has given his take on that potentially fractious situation which pits Lewis Hamilton against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

The team and its drivers have publicly played down Lewis Hamilton's clear frustration at the decision not to have release him to make the best of his fresher tyres at the Dutch Grand Prix, a decision the Brit repeatedly insisted cost him a place on the podium.

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Haas F1 complete test with THREE rookie drivers as pressure mounts on Esteban Ocon

Haas have completed a three-day test at Portimao in Portugal, intended as a pseudo-tryout for a possible F1 race seat in 2027.

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Esteban Ocon looks to be on the verge of losing his seat for next season, but his replacement's identity is yet to be determined - with the test expected to provide some clarity at least for Haas.

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How Mercedes boss Toto Wolff became F1's $2billion man and 'it should have been more'

Toto Wolff bought a stake in Mercedes which is now worth an astonishing $2billion, and but for Niki Lauda it would have been even more.

The 54-year-old Austrian is now a team principal with a difference in the F1 paddock - he owns a piece of the team he runs. A pretty sizeable piece.

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Wolff bought a 33 percent stake in Mercedes in 2013.

F1 Odds: Antonelli penalty means we have a new favourite in big Italian Grand Prix shakeup

F1's odds markets are in meltdown ahead of the Italian Grand Prix with a new favourite to win the big showdown in Monza.

Brilliant young Italian superstar Kimi Antonelli - currently 59 points ahead in the Drivers' championship standings - would be starting a hot favourite on home soil but for one key fact. He will take a grid penalty at the 'Temple of Speed'.

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Monaco Grand Prix track given major change as 1960s look restored

The Monaco Grand Prix may not be the most popular F1 race among fans but its glamour is unmatched, and a key reason it's been an almost constant staple on the F1 calendar.

The Monaco Grand Prix was first held in the championship's first year in 1950 and has since held 72 editions.

You would think that a circuit so dependent on street roads has little flexibility to change its layout, but there are quite a few differences between today's track and the one that first appeared in 1950.

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FIA staff forced to go undercover for safety during controversial Hamilton vs Verstappen title fight

Former F1 deputy race director Claire Dubbelman has revealed that FIA personnel have been instructed at certain events not to leave the track in their uniforms.

Dubbelman said that 'especially' around the controversial 2021 season, which ended in the infamous Abu Dhabi safety car decision by Michael Masi, FIA employees were warned that their safety couldn't necessarily be guaranteed if they didn't change into neutral, non-identifying clothes on their way out of the track.

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