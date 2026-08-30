F1 star Ralf Schumacher injured in jet ski accident after boat capsizes

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has dislocated his shoulder after capsizing a jet ski during a 'Jet Ski Star World Championship' gathering.

Schumacher, who is the brother of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, was controlling the jet ski at low speed while riding with a passenger, Stefan Raab, when he lost control of the boat during the event in Duisburg, Germany.

The Williams, Jordan and Toyota star dislocated his shoulder after a hard fall into the water, but after trying to board again and reset his injury, only made the condition worse.

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Double trouble for Schumacher

After a medical examination, Schumacher was found to have also suffered a small bone fracture, requiring minor surgery to fix.

Schumacher thanked those who assisted him following his accident, but despite his injuries ensured fans he will still be back behind the microphone for Sky Deutschland as part of their Italian Grand Prix coverage from September 4-6.

The 51-year-old said on Instagram: “First of all, many thanks to the team on site who popped my shoulder back in and pulled me out of the water. Everything happened incredibly fast. They took the first X-ray yesterday evening and followed up with an MRI this morning.

“It was just a shoulder dislocation, but unfortunately a piece of bone also broke, so I’ll need a small surgery.

"It should be quick, and I’ll still be able to be present in Monza. I’ll just need to hold the microphone with my left hand.

“It probably happened because of the cold. It takes a lot of skill to dislocate a shoulder while being pulled out of the water or capsizing a jet ski, but maybe I’m just getting too old for these things.

"Either way, the organisation wasn’t at fault at all, and if they repeat the event, I’ll obviously be there."

As well as being a notable pundit in the F1 paddock on the race weekend, Schumacher enjoyed a highly respectable F1 career, winning six races in total with the Williams team and finishing in fourth place during the 2001 and 2002 seasons - both years that saw his brother Michael win the world championship.

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Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

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