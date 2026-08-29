Lando Norris announces F1 future with McLaren statement

F1 world champion Lando Norris has signed a new deal with McLaren that ties him into a multi-year contract with the Woking outfit.

Norris who has been with the team nine years after joining as a development driver before landing a race seat in 2019 is now committed to the team until at least 2030.

Speaking on the deal, Norris said: “McLaren is my home, and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030.

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"When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships. We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it.

"I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season, and in the coming years.”

Should Norris, 26, see out his contract at McLaren he will match Lewis Hamilton's 12-year stint with the Mercedes team.

Curiously, Norris's deal expires at the same time as Max Verstappen's at Red Bull, while Charles Leclerc has secured a similar package with Ferrari after penning a new contract earlier this season.

Lando Norris has won back-to-back grands prix (pictured winning in Hungary)

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Brown and Stella delighted with deal

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, said: “I’m incredibly pleased to be signing a new contract with Lando, extending his commitment with McLaren until at least 2030. His journey with the team is a fantastic example of our commitment to identifying, developing and supporting world-class talent, and his achievements speak for themselves.

"Together with Andrea [Stella], Oscar [Piastri] and the wider team, Lando has helped drive McLaren into a new papaya era of success, helping us go from the back of the grid, to double consecutive constructors’ titles in 2024 and 2025 and our first Drivers’ Championship in 17 years. We are extremely excited about what lies ahead and remain fully focused on continuing to compete for wins and championships.”

Andrea Stella, McLaren's team principal, also added: "Lando has been an integral part of McLaren’s journey and success over the last nine years, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with him through to at least 2030.

"He is an exceptional driver, someone who combines outstanding natural speed with maturity, consistency and a strong commitment to McLaren, but above all, he is a special human being who is valued by everyone in the team.

“Since joining McLaren as part of our junior programme, he has grown with us and played a central role in bringing the team back to the front of Formula 1. This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together.

"With him and Oscar, we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula 1.”

Norris on a title charge

Norris has already achieved his F1 dreams with McLaren having won the world championship last season having pipped Verstappen to the title in Abu Dhabi by just two points.

To date, he has 13 wins - including the recent back-to-back victories in Hungary and the Netherlands, while he also has 18 pole positions, 48 podiums and 20 fastest laps.

His recent form in the upgraded McLaren has reignited hopes of a late season championship challenge, having taken chunks out of series leader Kimi Antonelli's title advantage down to 83 points. The British star is now also less than a race win away from second place in the championship jointly held by George Russell and Hamilton, trailing his compatriots by just 24 points.

McLaren's second seat with Piastri is also secure on paper at least for the near future, with the Australian tied down until the end of 2028.

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Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

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