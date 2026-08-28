F1 News Today: Christian Horner saved Red Bull and why Verstappen didn't sign for McLaren

Max Verstappen is staying at Red Bull and there is only one person who the team can thank for that - their former team principal Christian Horner.

Yes, the man who Red Bull unceremoniously fired after two decades in the job following the British Grand Prix just over a year ago.

Even now, some 13 months after he last worked for the team, Horner is the No. 1 reason why Verstappen will continue to race for them for an 11th full season in 2027.

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'Money and trust' - why Max Verstappen didn't sign for McLaren

Former F1 star turned insider Ralf Schumacher has lifted the lid on what he claims are the reasons Max Verstappen did not sign for McLaren this summer.

The strongest speculation on Verstappen leaving Red Bull centred on McLaren, with the four-time world champion's team reportedly having held talks with the papaya squad.

Eventually though, Verstappen decided that maybe the grass isn't greener and put pen to paper last week on a record-breaking Red Bull extension through to 2030.

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F1 star doesn't hold back after Lewis Hamilton drama: 'Prime example of how not to do it'

Former F1 star Timo Glock has issued a critical verdict on what went down between Ferrari and their two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lando Norris won the race in the Netherlands, Mercedes earned a double podium, but the big talking point post-race in Zandvoort was the fact that Ferrari once again got in their own way.

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Ferrari were a big talking point after the Dutch GP

Williams F1 team announce Alex Albon driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix

Williams have confirmed that Luke Browning will be in the FW48 cockpit for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The 24-year-old Englishman, who is part of the Williams driver academy and is also their reserve driver, will replace Alex Albon for the first free practice session at the legendary 'Temple of Speed' circuit.

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Cadillac F1 team eye Red Bull star as 'concrete talks' revealed

Cadillac are in 'concrete talks' with a former Red Bull star man as they look to add to their ranks after joining F1, according to reports.

Craig Skinner was a long-serving member of Red Bull's F1 outfit for more than 20 years, most recently holding the role of chief designer between 2022 and 2026.

However, he left Red Bull abruptly in February of this year, with reports since claiming that the team decided to let him go, rather than him being the one who decided to leave.

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