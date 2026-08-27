F1 champion Lando Norris set to star in new TV series produced by Drive to Survive makers

Life is pretty good if you're Lando Norris right now. Reigning F1 world champion, back-to-back grand prix winner, and now he's set to star in his own series!

Fresh off the back of his Dutch Grand Prix success on Sunday, Norris has announced that he will feature in a three-part docu-series on Prime Video that promises a 'never-before-seen look' at his life.

The docu-series, which has a working title of Lando, is being produced by Box-to-Box Films - the same production company that produces the hit Netflix show Drive to Survive.

It's set for release in 2027, although at this time, the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

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Lando Norris on new Prime Video docu-series

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Norris confirmed the announcement and explained why some may have seen him carrying around a camera at points this year.

“You might have seen me with this camera over the course of the season,” Norris said. “That is because we have some pretty awesome news to share - we’re filming a documentary along with Prime Video.

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“It’s going to be taking you way into depth about my life, my whole life away from the racetrack, to the stuff that you never really see.

“Some of you might have seen over the course of my career, filming my own videos, my LandoLogs (on YouTube) where I get to try and take you behind the scenes, but this is going to be way bigger, way better.”

Lando Norris won the Dutch GP last weekend / Credit: Imago

Norris continued, saying that this was one for his fans who have supported him along his journey to becoming F1 champion.

“For a lot of you, you're part of that journey and this is my chance to get to share more of that with you,” the McLaren star continued.

“Because you're always there supporting me every single weekend. So you pretty much are the reason I do all of this, and I'm just very excited to share this all with you.

“It'll be coming out next season, 2027.”

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