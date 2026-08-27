Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc laid bare as team announces driver change - F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc laid bare as team announces driver change - F1 Recap
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That Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc flashpoint in Zandvoort on Sunday was nothing new - it was over a year in the making.
Our Dan Ripley goes inside the rivalry to look at a history of squabbles and skirmishes that led to angry words and a team radio blackout in the Netherlands.
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Williams F1 team announce Alex Albon driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix
Williams have confirmed that Luke Browning will be in the FW48 cockpit for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
The 24-year-old Englishman, who is part of the Williams driver academy and is also their reserve driver, will replace Alex Albon for the first free practice session at the legendary 'Temple of Speed' circuit.
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Christian Horner's parting gift just saved Red Bull from F1 irrelevance
Christian Horner just saved Red Bull from F1 irrelevance, more than a year after he was fired.
The 52-year-old Englishman was sacked from his role as team principal in July 2025 after a gloriously successful reign spanning two decades.
But before that seismic moment, Horner had set the wheels in motion for something that would eventually help to persuade Max Verstappen to stay with the team.
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Alpine F1 confirm driver lineup for 2027 after Fernando Alonso rumours
Flavio Briatore has made a huge decision at Alpine, with the team confirming that Franco Colapinto is set to remain a part of their driver lineup for 2027.
Having signed a multi-year deal in 2025, Pierre Gasly was already confirmed on one side of the Alpine garage for next season, with his current deal running through 2028.
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F1 star says Aston Martin 'in another league right now', here comes Adrian Newey
Williams star Carlos Sainz believes that Aston Martin have now surpassed his team in the F1 development race, claiming that they are in 'another league' to the Grove-based outfit after Adrian Newey's recent upgrades.
Heading to Zandvoort, Williams had a double boost with Sainz and teammate Alex Albon signing new deals, but the brutal task they face on the track was once again laid bare at the Dutch Grand Prix.
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