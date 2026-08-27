Max Verstappen has been told to try and block his long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase leaving Red Bull for McLaren.

The 28-year-old Dutchman finally committed his long-term future to the Milton Keynes team last Thursday by signing a blockbusting contract extension through to 2030.

And a leading F1 insider believes he should now do all he can to stop Lambiase joining McLaren as planned no later than 2028.

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F1 Driver Salaries: Norris set to overtake Hamilton as '$70m contract talks' revealed

Lando Norris could be about to overtake Lewis Hamilton in F1's 2026 pay scale with the reigning world champion reportedly in talks with McLaren about a blockbuster new contract.

The dust is still settling in the affluent surroundings of Monaco (where most of the drivers live of course) after Max Verstappen reset the market with his massive Red Bull extension last Thursday.

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AFIA announce controversial ADUO ruling as F1 title rivals learn their fate

The FIA has announced its latest controversial ADUO ruling, with Red Bull STILL considered the benchmark when it comes to F1 engines.

ADUO, which stands for Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities, is a new mechanism introduced to F1 in 2026 to encourage close competition by allowing manufacturers to make changes to their homologated power units if they are considered worse than their rivals.

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Lewis Hamilton out of line with criticism as Ferrari legend says team 'deserves respect'

Lewis Hamilton was out of line with his criticism of Ferrari during and after Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, according to former Maranello star Jean Alesi.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion vented his frustration, claiming what he perceived as flawed and hesitant strategy cost him a podium finish.

Hamilton was disappointed that team-mate Charles Leclerc didn’t immediately let him pass - Lewis would eventually finish fourth, just behind George Russell of Mercedes, while Leclerc claimed P5.

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Lewis Hamilton - out of line with Ferrari comments says Alesi.

Move over Sadiq Khan, how Kelly Piquet would make London better

Kelly Piquet revealing her 'manifesto' to be Mayor of London wasn't quite on our F1 bingo card today, but we're here for it.

The 37-year-old Brazilian-Dutch model and influencer is best known globally these days as F1 paddock royalty - partner of four-time world champion Max Verstappen and mother of his one-year-old baby daughter Lily.

Kelly's favourite thing in the world is travelling, and the English capital just happens to be one of her favourite places. That's why she features in the 'My London' column of 'The Standard' newspaper this week.

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Honda boss wants to 'make history with Fernando Alonso', he just doesn't know when

Aston Martin earned their second points finish of the year at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, with Fernando Alonso once again the difference-maker.

The 45-year-old Spaniard drove an excellent race to finish ninth and pick up his second and third points of the season, aided at least in part by a new Honda power unit underneath him.

The Japanese company's struggles to provide a competitive power unit this year have been well documented but, combined with a vast swathe of aerodynamic upgrades brought by Aston Martin just before the summer break, the green car is starting to move on a clearly upward trajectory.

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