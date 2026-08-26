CONFIRMED: Max Verstappen signs up for unique new Silverstone race outside F1
CONFIRMED: Max Verstappen signs up for unique new Silverstone race outside F1
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If it's got four wheels and an engine, Max Verstappen will race it and once again we have the proof.
The four-time F1 world champion made headlines earlier in the year with his GT3 escapades at the Nurburgring, and now he's heading to a specially-made track at Silverstone to get back in a go-kart.
There is, of course, a catch. The catch is that he'll be racing against 100 other drivers at the same time...and he'll be starting from the very back of the field.
The race, called 'Max vs 100', will air live on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 16, a few days after the Spanish Grand Prix at the brand new Madring, and will feature some notable names.
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Verstappen to race star-studded field in karting race
The full field is yet to be announced, but is said to include 'Red Bull endorsers, celebs, content creators and fans'.
Already announced are ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball shooting content creator Chris Matthews (AKA Lethal Shooter) and freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones, along with streamers including TheGrefg, Caedrel and TheDonato.
While the race will be held at Silverstone, it won't be on the iconic grand prix circuit – instead, former racer and karting champion David Terrien has designed a custom track to deal with the sheer number of karts on the track for what has been called the biggest go-kart race in the world.
Verstappen: I'm looking forward to the carnage
"In go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking," Verstappen said as part of the event's announcement. "Of course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it's always nice to return.
"It's about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I've done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things."
What is the Red Bull star most looking forward to about the race? "Just seeing the carnage unfold in front of me."
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