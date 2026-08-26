Max Verstappen is staying at Red Bull, and now the four-time world champion has been told to block the exit of long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen finally committed his long-term future last Thursday by signing a record-setting contract extension through to 2030. The deal reportedly carries a base salary of $107million per season, the highest ever for an F1 driver.

Lambiase is Verstappen's closest remaining confidant at Red Bull but earlier this year he announced he will join McLaren as Head of Racing not later than 2028.

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But F1 insider Peter Windsor has asked whether four-time world champion Verstappen will make a bid to keep his close ally in house.

Speaking to Cameron Cc on YouTube, he said: "It's an interesting point this, but now Max has decided to stay at Red Bull to 2030, I wonder how hard he's now going to be working to try to keep GP at Red Bull, and stop that deal."

While Lambiase appears to have signed for McLaren and the deal is done, Windsor still does not believe that needs to be the end of the matter.

"Maybe he's signed, but money changes everything doesn't it?,: he continued.

"It would be hard if he'd left or he was on gardening leave or something, but he's still there - working with Max.

"One of Max's jobs now, I think, will be to try and keep GP. I say that in the context of Michael Schumacher and if Michael wanted a guy to work for him and his team at Ferrari, he got him. Doesn't matter what the contract was - he made it happen."

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"I think Max has to be a little bit in that mode with GP."

Lando Norris 'in talks with McLaren' over new $70m deal

Verstappen's new Red Bull deal reset the F1 driver market in a big way, and reigning world champion Lando Norris could be the next big fish to get a big contract.

Norris is currently on a multi-year deal with the team in papaya, with a reputed annual salary of €30million per season ($35million). But according to well-placed insider Marc Limacher he could be about to double that figure.

Limacher, writing on social media, claims that the 26-year-old British superstar is in talks with McLaren about a new pact which would see him earn €60million per year ($70million). That would take him well clear of Charles Leclerc and George Russell, and into the territory of Ferrari megastar Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris - reportedly in talks over new McLaren deal.

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Daniel Ricciardo would be ideal for Williams - Windsor

Williams splashed out in a big way last week, retaining Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz for 2027 with a total reported cost of €45million.

Albon committed his future for next season on a deal with €15million pact while Sainz really raised eyebrows with a multi-year package worth €30million a year. This despite the team's well-documented struggles so far in 2026.

That man Windsor was stunned by the deal given to Sainz, and believes there would be another perfect option for the iconic team.

He said: "I tell you who'd be a good driver for Williams right now, would be Daniel Ricciardo. What you need is a guy who can help find the pace and let the whole thing grow organically in a logical way."

Ricciardo of course has been out of the sport since being released by Racing Bulls in 2024, and at this stage a comeback appears to be a long shot.

Daniel Ricciardo - a great option for Williams says Windsor.

Alonso plans Lawrence Stroll talks as massive decision looms

Fernando Alonso says he doesn't have a timeframe for a final decision on his F1 future, but he is planning talks with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.

The 45-year-old Spaniard is currently wrestling with whether to continue his career in 2027, or retiring from the sport altogether. A move to another team (Alpine has been mooted) would appear unlikely.

Alonso told media at the Dutch Grand Prix: “I mean, I just came from holiday now, so I will see in the next days or weeks or months. You know, let’s see."

Alonso is considering his future in F1 after 2026.

The two-time world champion did reveal that he is planning talks with Stroll Snr and potentially team principal Adrian Newey as he considers his next move.

“I know Lawrence [Stroll] is coming this weekend, so I will have a nice lunch with him, or coffee, and maybe [at] Monza, I don’t know when he’s coming next.

“I will have to go to the factory soon as well to do Madrid simulations. So maybe Lawrence is around or Adrian [Newey], I will sit also with them, so maybe in the next weeks.”

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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