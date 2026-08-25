F1 Odds: Bad news for Lewis Hamilton as 2026 title race takes a new twist
F1 Odds: Bad news for Lewis Hamilton as 2026 title race takes a new twist
Hamilton and Ferrari fluffed their lines againMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton's chances of claiming F1 world title number eight suffered another blow at Zandvoort on Sunday, and the new championship odds provide further grim fallout.
Hamilton could finish only fourth in the final Dutch Grand Prix after a frustrating weekend where he had earlier finished only seventh in the sprint race.
It meant the seven-time world champion lost further ground in the standings to the current championship leader, Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes. He was also caught in second place by Antonelli's team-mate George Russell. Antonelli now leads Hamilton and Russell by 59 points.
But that was not the only bad news for Hamilton; he now knows for sure that reigning world champion Lando Norris is now arguably a bigger threat to Antonelli than he is.
The McLaren star made it back-to-back to wins after his recent success in Hungary, proving that the team in papaya are very much back in the hunt. Norris still trails Antonelli by a massive 83 points but McLaren are THE team on the rise right now.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton fumes at Ferrari as stars hit with huge Dutch Grand Prix penalties
Hamilton falls, Norris usurps seven-time champion
The upshot of the weekend's events on the Dutch coast mean Hamilton is no longer a 6/1 second favourite behind Antonelli to take a record eighth title in 2026.
The 41-year-old Ferrari star is now out to 12/1 (with an implied win probability of just 7.7%) and only joint third best along with Russell after being passed by new second favourite Norris. Lando is THE big mover after Zandvoort, in from 25/1 to 8/1.
Despite evidence to the contrary (Ferrari right now appear to be screwing this up again), oddsmakers have not completely written off Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc. He is a 25/1 shot but four-time champion Max Verstappen is out to 50/1 after an early crash saw him DNF at his home race.
Antonelli remains a very warm favourite at 2/7 heading next to his home race at the Italian Grand Prix on September 6.
Latest Drivers' Championship Odds
The latest drivers' odds from bet365 - correct at 1430 BST on Monday August 24, look like this:
|Driver
|Team
|Odds
|Win Probability
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2/7
|77.8%
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8/1
|11.1%
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|12/1
|7.7%
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|12/1
|7.7%
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|25/1
|3.8%
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|50/1
|2%
Latest Constructors' Championship Odds
The latest constructors' odds have this is as effectively a one-horse race. Mercedes lead Ferrari by a massive 87 points in the standings with McLaren trailing by 162:
READ MORE: Adrian Newey issues exciting Aston Martin statement after 'incredible' Fernando Alonso verdict
F1 ANALYSIS: Lewis Hamilton wants world title number 8 but Ferrari are really starting to screw this up
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton is 'a sweet, classy gentleman', Hollywood A-Lister gushes over F1 superstar
- Today 10:57
Sky Sports F1 expert fears Mercedes 'civil war' is coming as Antonelli overtakes Russell
- Today 08:59
F1 Results Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2026 times, finishing positions and penalties
- August 23, 2026 17:24
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Odds: Bad news for Lewis Hamilton as 2026 title race takes a new twist
F1 Monaco Grand Prix result could change AGAIN as Red Bull and McLaren begin FIA court battle
$6billion Mercedes make bombshell claim in F1's upgrades race: 'We haven't got the money'
Ferrari flops and Max misery: Five F1 things we learned from the Dutch Grand Prix
Latest News
F1 Odds: Bad news for Lewis Hamilton as 2026 title race takes a new twist
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen reveals bleak Red Bull diagnosis after Dutch Grand Prix disaster
- 3 hours ago
FIA responds to targeted online abuse after controversial F1 Dutch Grand Prix decisions
- Today 13:57
Adrian Newey's wife takes down Aston Martin critic with savage one-word response
- Today 12:27
Lewis Hamilton is 'a sweet, classy gentleman', Hollywood A-Lister gushes over F1 superstar
- Today 10:57
F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Antonelli and co in 2026?
- Today 10:30
Most read
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august