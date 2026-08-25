Sky Sports F1 expert fears Mercedes 'civil war' is coming as Antonelli overtakes Russell
Sky Sports F1 expert fears Mercedes 'civil war' is coming as Antonelli overtakes Russell
It's worth thinking about...Make us your Google favorite
A leading Sky Sports F1 insider has warned that Mercedes could be facing a 'civil war' as the 2026 title battle heats up.
Natalie Pinkham has warned that any swing in points from Kimi Antonelli to George Russell - a 59-point gap which one retirement could slash dramatically - could ignite a real championship fight between the Silver Arrows' two drivers.
Russell came into the season as the team's nominal number one driver after outperforming his team-mate during the young Italian's rookie campaign, but the teenager has since romped to a healthy title lead, consistently outdriving his more experienced team-mate and claiming six race victories.
Pinkham, writing for TopGear.com this week, lamented the 'brutality' of F1 which means that Russell had finally earned his way to a position as the lead driver of a team with a title-winning car...only to be surpassed at that exact moment by his team-mate.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton fumes at Ferrari as stars hit with huge Dutch Grand Prix penalties
Terrible timing for 'title favourite' Russell
"Finally," she wrote, "George has a competitive car and his clearest ever run at the title, and Antonelli is ready to usurp him."
The weekend's Dutch Grand Prix did contain one notable moment, when Antonelli took advantage of a late virtual safety car to change onto soft tyres in a bid to chase down Lando Norris.
That pitstop put Russell between Norris and Antonelli and, even though the Italian clearly had no chance of catching the eventual race winner at that point, the Mercedes veteran complied with the order to let his team-mate through to disappear up the road in second place.
'This is the brutal nature of F1'
Pinkham continued to lay out the unfortunate position Russell finds himself in, while noting that it's far from impossible that the Brit comes back and makes a real challenge to his team-mate - a situation Mercedes have found themselves in as a team in relatively recent memory.
"This is the brutal nature of F1, it only has space for the 22 best drivers in the world. Just 22. Imagine that applied to lawyers, or business leaders. And of those 22 only one can be a world champion each year.
"George has made good decisions, navigated the political minefield of the sport, earned the trust of a manufacturer and he still finds himself facing a huge uphill struggle at exactly the wrong moment.
"Still, we saw a swing when Oscar was favourite last year to Lando taking the title, George will be hoping for the same. It’s a long season after all. Mercedes has long prided itself on allowing its drivers to race.
"Toto has repeatedly insisted there will be no number one driver. It learnt the hard way about applying Rules of Engagement when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg took each other out of the race in Spain 2016.
"Will Toto have to manage a civil war? It’s certainly edging that way."
F1 DRIVER SALARIES: The INSANE pay gap between Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli
READ MORE: Adrian Newey issues exciting Aston Martin statement after 'incredible' Fernando Alonso verdict
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
$6billion Mercedes make bombshell claim in F1's upgrades race: 'We haven't got the money'
- Yesterday 19:45
Lewis Hamilton is 'a sweet, classy gentleman', Hollywood A-Lister gushes over F1 superstar
- 11 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Monaco Grand Prix result could change AGAIN as Red Bull and McLaren begin FIA court battle
$6billion Mercedes make bombshell claim in F1's upgrades race: 'We haven't got the money'
Ferrari flops and Max misery: Five F1 things we learned from the Dutch Grand Prix
'Is this AI?' - F1 fans speculate over controversial Max Verstappen crash footage at Dutch Grand Prix
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton is 'a sweet, classy gentleman', Hollywood A-Lister gushes over F1 superstar
- 11 minutes ago
F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Antonelli and co in 2026?
- 38 minutes ago
Adrian Newey celebrates Aston Martin turnaround with heartfelt team radio message
- 1 hour ago
Sky Sports F1 expert fears Mercedes 'civil war' is coming as Antonelli overtakes Russell
- 2 hours ago
F1 insider pinpoints 'real issue' at Ferrari as Hamilton vs Leclerc debate rages
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes cost cap bombshell as McLaren get Ricciardo 'black mark'
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august