Sky Sports F1 expert fears Mercedes 'civil war' is coming as Antonelli overtakes Russell

A leading Sky Sports F1 insider has warned that Mercedes could be facing a 'civil war' as the 2026 title battle heats up.

Natalie Pinkham has warned that any swing in points from Kimi Antonelli to George Russell - a 59-point gap which one retirement could slash dramatically - could ignite a real championship fight between the Silver Arrows' two drivers.

Russell came into the season as the team's nominal number one driver after outperforming his team-mate during the young Italian's rookie campaign, but the teenager has since romped to a healthy title lead, consistently outdriving his more experienced team-mate and claiming six race victories.

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Pinkham, writing for TopGear.com this week, lamented the 'brutality' of F1 which means that Russell had finally earned his way to a position as the lead driver of a team with a title-winning car...only to be surpassed at that exact moment by his team-mate.

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Terrible timing for 'title favourite' Russell

"Finally," she wrote, "George has a competitive car and his clearest ever run at the title, and Antonelli is ready to usurp him."

The weekend's Dutch Grand Prix did contain one notable moment, when Antonelli took advantage of a late virtual safety car to change onto soft tyres in a bid to chase down Lando Norris.

That pitstop put Russell between Norris and Antonelli and, even though the Italian clearly had no chance of catching the eventual race winner at that point, the Mercedes veteran complied with the order to let his team-mate through to disappear up the road in second place.

'This is the brutal nature of F1'

Pinkham continued to lay out the unfortunate position Russell finds himself in, while noting that it's far from impossible that the Brit comes back and makes a real challenge to his team-mate - a situation Mercedes have found themselves in as a team in relatively recent memory.

"This is the brutal nature of F1, it only has space for the 22 best drivers in the world. Just 22. Imagine that applied to lawyers, or business leaders. And of those 22 only one can be a world champion each year.

"George has made good decisions, navigated the political minefield of the sport, earned the trust of a manufacturer and he still finds himself facing a huge uphill struggle at exactly the wrong moment.

Russell now faces a huge uphill struggle says Pinkham.

"Still, we saw a swing when Oscar was favourite last year to Lando taking the title, George will be hoping for the same. It’s a long season after all. Mercedes has long prided itself on allowing its drivers to race.

"Toto has repeatedly insisted there will be no number one driver. It learnt the hard way about applying Rules of Engagement when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg took each other out of the race in Spain 2016.

"Will Toto have to manage a civil war? It’s certainly edging that way."

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