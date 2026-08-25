F1 insider pinpoints 'real issue' at Ferrari as Hamilton vs Leclerc debate rages

Lewis Hamilton and Charles both appeared to be highly frustrated after another underwhelming Sunday afternoon for Ferrari, this time at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hamilton would eventually finish fourth as his hopes of claiming world title number eight suffered another major blow, losing further ground on championship leader Kimi Antonelli. Leclerc meanwhile was a place behind in P5.

It was an immensely frustrating afternoon for both drivers, with Hamilton in particular venting his disappointment at what he believes were strategy failings on team radio.

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The seven-time world champion spent the last handful of laps scrambling all over the back of George Russell's Mercedes, a position he believes he wouldn't have been in if Ferrari hadn't let Leclerc hold him up earlier in the race.

An earlier decision to leave Hamilton out longer than his team-mate led to him catching the sister Ferrari on fresher tyres later in the race, with a significant pace advantage. Leclerc stayed planted in front of his veteran team-mate though, slowing Hamilton up for multiple laps before being called into the pits to set the Brit free.

Hamilton was audibly furious at the roadblock on team radio, repeatedly asking for Leclerc to be told to let him past, and telling the team after the chequered flag: "We weren’t unlucky. We lost time earlier on and that cost us P3."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton backtracks after Ferrari criticism - 'That wasn't the best version of me'

Brazilian insider Cerasoli pinpoints major Ferrari issue

Monday brought much debate from fans on social media, many playing up the narrative of Hamilton vs Leclerc and unhappy team-mates in a very local beef.

But respected Brazilian insider Julianne Cerasoli believes those fans are missing the point. She says this is not a driver issue, it's a team issue. One that leads back to the fundamental strategy flaws which have dogged Ferrari in recent years.

Reacting to questions on social media, Cerasoli said: "The issue isn't Hamilton vs. Leclerc, but the team preparing for the scenarios where they end up on track together and communicating properly what the situation is.

"For example, at Mercedes they had talked about it beforehand regarding the scenario that happened, and both understand the logic."

Cerasoli of course was referring to George Russell allowing team-mate Kimi Antonelli to pass him for second late in the race, and later admitting it was absolutely the right call by his team, in marked contrast to what was happening over at Ferrari.

Hamilton fumes at perceived strategy fail

After the race Hamilton was clearly majorly disappointed by what had happened on track, or more to the point, on the Ferrari pitwall.

He bemoaned: "Today was definitely frustrating for me. I'm here to win and I really believe that this team can win.

Hamilton was unimpressed by events at Zandvoort on Sunday.

"We couldn't win this race but to win championships you have to pick up every point and the last few races have been difficult with penalties and stuff and then, today, I lost several seconds behind Charles which I think ultimately would have made the difference at the end.

"But we will take it offline. My goal is to try and lead this team to the championship and we've got some work to do for sure."

As the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel found out before him, the road to a title at Ferrari is not an easy. Despite the apparent progress earlier this season, there is much work still to be done.

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