F1 News Today: Mercedes cost cap bombshell as McLaren get Ricciardo 'black mark'

The Mercedes F1 team is worth $6billion, but team principal Toto Wolff says they 'haven't got the money' to keep pace with their rivals in 2026. Welcome to the cost cap era.

The 54-year-old Austrian (who himself owns a 28 percent stake in the Silver Arrows) made the shocking admission in the aftermath of Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

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McLaren given Daniel Ricciardo 'black mark' as Project Piastri falls apart

McLaren have been strongly criticised for their decision to replace Daniel Ricciardo with fellow Australian F1 star Oscar Piastri.

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Piastri joined the papaya team for 2023 after they won that high-profile tug-of-war with Alpine for his services, replacing Ricciardo as the former Red Bull man was released with a year still left on his contract.

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'Is this AI?' - F1 fans speculate over controversial Max Verstappen crash footage at Dutch Grand Prix

The most dramatic moment of Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix was, by some margin, Max Verstappen crashing on the opening lap of his last ever home race.

Fans were shown replays from every single camera available - trackside shots, a camera pointing down the home straight, onboards from every driver with a view of the incident, and more.

What they may not have seen, however, was a clip which was shown in the podium drivers' cooldown room after the race. A shot which moved smoothly from a trackside view into Verstappen's onboard.

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Lewis Hamilton opens up on Ferrari 'frustration' after team-mate battle ruins podium chances

Lewis Hamilton has continued to show his frustration at Ferrari's strategy decisions at Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix, claiming that his team cost him a podium finish.

The seven-time world champion ended up finishing fourth after spending the last handful of laps scrambling all over the back of George Russell's Mercedes – a position he believes he wouldn't have been in if Ferrari hadn't let Charles Leclerc hold him up earlier in the race.

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Hamilton was fuming after Sunday's race at Zandvoort.

F1 star is set to lose his job and Ferrari and McLaren are in a fight to replace him with 'their guy'

Not for the first time this year, McLaren and Ferrari appear to be going head-to-head - this time to get one of 'their guys' into the F1 grid for 2027.

Brazilian insider Julianne Cerasoli, writing for UOL, reports that Haas are running an unofficial audition this week for drivers to replace Esteban Ocon alongside Ollie Bearman in 2027.

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F1 makes major announcement about future of hit Netflix show 'Drive to Survive'

F1 have announced that the hit Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' will return for Season 9 in 2027.

The show, which takes fans behind the scenes on track and off to go inside the lives of driver and teams, has been a massive win for the sport since its debut in 2019.

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Netflix announce new Michael Schumacher documentary with wife Corinna in starring role

Streaming service Netflix has officially announced the global premiere of its latest motorsport documentary, featuring seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Titled Schumacher '94 - The Birth of a Legend, the film is set for release on October 2, 2026 and it delves into the turbulent and historic 1994 Formula 1 season, the year that the then 25-year-old German, driving for Benetton, captured his first world title.

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F1 Driver Salaries 2026: The INSANE pay gap between Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli

Max Verstappen's record-setting new contact didn't just cement his position as the best paid driver in F1, it also increased one of the most insane pay gaps in professional sports.

Last Thursday morning Red Bull and Verstappen announced that they had sealed the deal on an extension which should see the Dutchman stay put until at least 2030.

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