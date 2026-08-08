Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
Who doesn't want Williams to be good again?Make us your Google favorite
There are two long-standing issues involving F1 that can be solved in one fell swoop - Williams are bad right now and Christian Horner is no longer in the sport.
However, this is not likely to happen anytime soon because bizarrely nobody (until now) is really talking about it as an option.
The first issue is Horner's alone - he wants back in the F1 paddock but not like last time when he was 'just' team principal at Red Bull.
Horner is on the outside looking in
The 52-year-old Englishman was sacked at Red Bull last July and having now served his termination clause that required him to stay away from F1 for a year, he is eager to return.
A big part in Horner's exit from Red Bull was him wanting some sort of ownership of the team, when this was knocked back the end result was inevitable. Now he wants to try again somewhere else.
There was strong interest in getting involved at Alpine before that too went cold. Right now, Horner's return to F1 at least with a team lies in limbo.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff handed massive payout as Mercedes announce stellar financial results
Struggling Williams needs a lift
You'll know where this is going when I say Williams as a team have lost their way. And by lost their way, the past glories are so long ago now that they are not even living off that.
For any kids reading this, you could not have picked a better team to drive during much of the 1990s than Williams. Ayrton Senna was so obsessed with leaving McLaren for them, he offered to drive for free in 1993, while a certain Adrian Newey was the design kingpin.
Following Newey and Renault's exit in the late 1990s Williams lost their way, despite a brief revival under BMW in the early 2000s. Once BMW left at the end of 2005, their status as a front-running team to join was over.
Jacques Villeneuve was their last world champion in 1997, while Pastor Maldonado is the only driver to have won a race for the team in the last 22 years. A whole generation have been born and grown up in an era when Williams were no better than a decent midfield outfit.
Once a mighty F1 brand, now midfield at best
It's clear why Williams have failed to ever become a top team again, and it's clearly resources. They no longer have the elite infrastructure.
Given they haven't been a top team for over 20 years now, it's quite fitting that current team boss James Vowles estimates that the team's facilities are 'two decades out of date'.
Now, 2026 has not been good on track for Williams. In 2025, they were best of the rest outside the top teams in fifth, but have since slipped to ninth this season, only above the crisis-hit Aston Martin and the new Cadillac team.
Vowles has since claimed that part of the reason for this is because the team, under cost cap constraints, have diverted financial resources away from the car and to upgrading facilities. Short-term pain for long-term gain you may suggest.
The 47-year-old said in a Williams YouTube video: "We are in a strange position where we got very exposed this winter. We have many, many years where we haven't been able to build up our facilities to the level it needs to be. And what the cost cap does is it constrains you."
There is a lot of faith in Vowles at Williams, plenty of staff speak highly of the former Mercedes chief - who knows what a winning team looks like having been a major component of the Silver Arrows during the 2010s championship-winning years.
Horner and Vowles can get Williams firing again
But he needs like-minded individuals to help him carry the dream of getting Williams back to the top, and that's where Horner comes in. He doesn't come in to replace Vowles, he comes in above him with an equity stake - combining two of the best minds from the Mercedes vs Red Bull era.
Horner also knows how to drag a team up from being midfield to title contenders having done so with Red Bull in just five years. The wealth of knowledge that Vowles can tap into would be a great advantage for Williams.
A big question is would the current Williams team principal even entertain the thought of Horner arriving at Williams?
Well, towards the end of 2025, he had this to say: “I think you should always welcome a conversation. There’s no point closing the door.”
The prospect is there if a deal can be done, it makes too much sense. If the end result is Williams becoming an elite team again, it should be embraced by all.
READ MORE: Christian Horner made the wildest F1 prediction, turns out he was right
READ MORE: Thieves target F1 star during summer break
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's wild prediction hits as Red Bull get Lambiase replacement
- Today 16:27
F1 champion Lando Norris reveals his two favourite racing series: 'I want do to this most'
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Max Verstappen fears revealed by F1 insider with Red Bull exit still in play
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
Lewis Hamilton will never win another F1 title - and that's okay
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton's pictures with his new dog Halo are so wholesome
Latest News
F1 champion Lando Norris reveals his two favourite racing series: 'I want do to this most'
- 1 hour ago
US state official suggests new F1 race right in NASCAR's back garden
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen fears revealed by F1 insider with Red Bull exit still in play
- 2 hours ago
Controversial F1 boss baffled why team isn't winning, but he's set for a bonus anyway
- 3 hours ago
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- Today 18:44
Max Verstappen jet tracker account under fire for pregnancy poll
- Today 17:29
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july