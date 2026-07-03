Christian Horner set to 'return to F1 paddock at British Grand Prix'
Christian Horner set to 'return to F1 paddock at British Grand Prix'
Horner was sacked by Red Bull one year agoMake us your Google favorite
Christian Horner is reportedly set to return to the F1 paddock at Silverstone - one year on from his final grand prix.
The former Red Bull boss was axed from the team in the following days after the 2025 British Grand Prix, but could be back in the F1 circus at the same venue this weekend.
According to Bild, Horner, who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, has served part of his severance package that prohibited him from working in and entering the paddock up until May this year.
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Welcome back Horner?
The publication claims that Horner has now been invited by F1 and the FIA as a guest for this weekend's British Grand Prix, with the blessing of F1 and FIA presidents Stefano Domenicali and Mohamed bin Sulayem respectively, who maintain good relationships with the 52-year-old.
It is yet undecided if Horner has accepted any offer to return to the F1 paddock for the first time in 12 months.
GPFans has approached F1 and the FIA for comment.
Horner linked with F1 return
Despite his messy exit from Red Bull after 20 years as team principal, Horner has consistently been linked with a return to F1 in many guises.
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone claims he told Horner to get a job at Ferrari last year when the Italian team were on shakier ground with Fred Vasseur at the helm.
However, Ferrari's improvement to become title challengers this season has now made that move highly unlikely.
One condition Horner has been seeking on a return to F1 is becoming part owner of a team, leading to links with an Alpine takeover.
In addition he has also been spotted at a BYD party, with the Chinese car manufacturer rumoured to be exploring the possibility of an F1 entry.
Back in March, Horner was linked with a move to the troubled Aston Martin team, and those whispers grew louder once again this week as former Red Bull designer Adrian Newey faces an mammoth task in trying to turn the team's fortunes around.
Horner has even been spotted outside of F1, making an appearance at MotoGP's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez back in April.
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