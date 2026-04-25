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Headshot of Horner in Red Bull F1 top with headphones around his neck edited with a black background with multi-coloured stripes down the middle

Christian Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Headshot of Horner in Red Bull F1 top with headphones around his neck edited with a black background with multi-coloured stripes down the middle — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Christian Horner made a surprise appearance at a recent MotoGP race alongside a Honda F1 chief

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Christian Horner has revealed his 'warm welcome' back to the racing paddock after the axed F1 boss was spotted at a recent Moto GP race.

The Brit was a featured guest at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez circuit, where he shared his genuine admiration for the bikes and was pictured alongside Honda Racing Company CEO Koji Watanabe.

Since leaving Red Bull in the summer of 2025, Horner has stepped away from an official role in the world of motorsport and has been absent figure in the racing paddock.

Although rumours have linked him with a potential move to Alpine, alongside Audi and Aston Martin, Horner now has the freedom to explore different racing disciplines.

This newfound flexibility gave him the chance to visit the MotoGP paddock - a sport that, as of April 2026, is entirely under the control of F1's owners Liberty Media.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren want Red Bull contract halted, Verstappen calls the shots

Horner back in the paddock in Spain

During an interview with Ziggo Sport at the Spanish circuit, Horner was asked whether his presence signalled a possible future move into the top tier of motorsport.

Horner brushed off the speculation, emphasising instead his genuine love for the racing spectacle. He said: "I’ve always been a fan of the bikes. Watching them hit such incredible speeds on a straightaway is truly astonishing.

"Now that I have some spare time, it’s a real pleasure to come and watch MotoGP."

Horner also noted that Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport has contributed to a strategic synergy, making his visit to the paddock even more inviting.

He continued: "Since they own Formula 1 too, I received a very warm welcome. I’m simply here to take it all in.

"MotoGP is an incredible sport. These riders are absolutely passionate about what they do, and it’s a thrill to witness it first-hand."

READ MORE: Hire Horner and fix Newey, the Aston Martin farce has gone on long enough

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