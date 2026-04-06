Christian Horner named as Audi saviour as new door opens for F1 return

Christian Horner could be the figure Audi are in need of

Christian Horner has been named as a potential solution to Audi's F1 dilemma after a tumultuous month for the newly transformed outfit.

Audi officially completed their takeover of Sauber last year, but only adopted the new team name at the start of the 2026 season, and with it signalled a new era of intent to become world champions by the end of the decade, a goal championed by team principal Jonathan Wheatley.

Then the news broke in March that Wheatley would be stepping down from his role of team principal due to 'personal reasons'. Of course, it only added fuel to the F1 rumour fire, for in the days prior reports emerged that he was Aston Martin bound.

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With Wheatley's future as yet unannounced, it has fallen on the Head of the Audi F1 project Mattia Binotto to step into the breach and fulfil the duties of a team principal.

The Italian will be covering Wheatley's duties in the interim as Audi search for a new team principal; and no one can resist once again throwing Christian Horner's name into the mix.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner return called for as FIA ruling looms

Juan Pablo Montoya: 'Horner has been underestimated'

In a recent conversation with talkSPORT, seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya discussed Wheatley's exit and inferred he has been tempted by a return to the UK, particularly with Aston Martin.

"I think it's a good opportunity for him [Wheatley] and I think probably one thing that drives him to go there was going back to the UK and living in the UK," he explained.

"I think the change when you’ve been in the UK for so long and you have the family and you have everything to move to Switzerland. Even Switzerland is an amazing place, it's a different culture and it's a bit of a shocker.

"So I think if you had the opportunity to go back to work with Honda that you did for the past few years and work with you know a shop that is 20 minutes from where you used to work, I mean it just makes sense."

Montoya also discussed the difficulties with Binotto taking over as a team leader at Audi and even named Horner as an ideal replacement for Wheatley.

"Mattia has an uphill battle because I don't think he wanted to be fully involved like I think he wanted to be in the background. So, I would assume they're probably looking at somebody to come and fill that gap."

Then it was time for the big question. Is Christian Horner up to the task of the Audi team leadership role?

Montoya responded positively, and said: "They need somebody like Christian to do that. I think people underestimate what Christian's done and what he did and for how long he did it with Red Bull.

"You might like him, you might hate him, but he could deliver."

What about Horner and Alpine?

Initially it appeared as if Alpine was the best avenue for Christian Horner to return to the grid. With reports that Otro Capital's 24 per cent stake is for sale, and with Horner desiring some deal of ownership in an F1 team, Alpine appeared almost a done deal.

Even his friend and ally, Alpine executive Flavio Briatore, confirmed negotiations were ongoing. But along came Mercedes.

It has recently emerged that Mercedes are also interested in the 24 per cent stake in Alpine, which means Toto Wolff's squad could block a return for Horner there.

Wolff himself has denied any intent on Mercedes' part that this is their aim, although provided a mixed response to the UK Press Association as to whether Horner should return.

Wolff said: "He has broken quite a lot of glass, and these things have repercussions in our microcosm."

"I am in two minds about it [Horner returning to F1]. The sport is missing personalities. And his personality was clearly very controversial and that is good for the sport."

"Would I consider that he could ever be an ally or someone that shares objectives? I don't think so.

"But even when I had the biggest frustration, and anger with him, you need to remind yourself that even your worst enemy has a best friend, so there must be some goodness."

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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